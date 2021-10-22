Seth Morgan hauled in two touchdown grabs, and Belton’s defense shut out Ellison in the second half as the Tigers posted a 22-12 comeback win over the Eagles in a District 12-6A match Thursday night at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Belton (4-4, 3-2) not only ruined Ellison’s (3-5, 2-3) homecoming with the win, but also notched a key victory in the fight for a playoff spot, as each were locked in a four-way tie for third, along with Shoemaker and Bryan, going into this week’s action.
Trailing 12-7 at the break after struggling to find its offensive footing for much of the first half, Belton reversed the trend in the final two quarters.
The Tigers got the ball first out of the break and promptly marched 85 yards on 11 plays, including an 11-yard run by Ty Brown on a fourth-and-8 to keep the drive alive.
Brown later found Morgan for a 15-yard score and then hit Bryan Henry on the two-point conversion attempt to give Belton a 15-12 lead it wouldn’t relinquish with 8:04 left in the third.
Brown finished 17 of 24 for 216 yards and three touchdowns, with Henry accounting for 108 of those yards and a touchdown on six grabs. Morgan added 92 yards on eight catches, including the two TDs.
The Tigers later added another 85-yard scoring drive in the fourth that ate up nine plays, which was finished off with a 27-yard TD connection from Brown to Morgan.
Ellison responded by driving to Belton’s 10-yard line on the next drive, but a Connor Whitman pass break-up, followed by a Taylor Evans sack ended the drive on downs with 4:25 left and the Eagles didn’t threaten again.
It was a slightly different story in the first half.
Belton stayed in the game through halftime, though, on the strength of its defense and with the help of a nifty trick play in the first quarter.
Belton struck first on third-and-7, when Slade LeBlanc took a handoff, pitched it back to Morgan, who then pitched it back to Brown, who connected with a wide-open Henry for a 62-yard score and a 7-0 Tigers’ lead with 7:22 left in the opening frame.
The score was set up on a Kage Carmichael interception on Ellison’s opening drive, his team-best fourth of the season.
Belton wouldn’t get another first down and managed only 15 yards for the remainder of the first half, however.
The Eagles then scored on their ensuing possession when Dominick Allison punched it in from 6 yards out, but Belton retained the lead at 7-6 after the PAT was unsuccessful.
Allison had a game-high 111 yards rushing on 22 carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.