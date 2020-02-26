BELTON — Kirsten Bush watched her shot from close range sail high over the crossbar and out of bounds, an all too familiar result for the Belton Lady Tigers against the Temple Lady Wildcats. The junior forward didn’t think a chance for redemption would come so soon, but then again, a lot of things played out unexpectedly Tuesday night at Wilson-Kerzee Field.
With the game tied at 1, Bush took a pass from Makenna Morrow and capitalized just 2 minutes after her missed opportunity to help lead Belton over Temple, 3-1, in the teams’ second meeting of the District 12-6A slate.
The victory keeps the Lady Tigers (14-2-3, 12-0) on top of the district, while Temple (6-9-2, 6-3-2) remains in the playoff hunt at third place with five regular-season games remaining.
For much of the first half, the shots that normally find the back netting for the Lady Tigers were just off, leaving Temple clinging to a 1-0 lead. The Lady Wildcats jumped out to an early advantage in the ninth minute after Arianna Cruz intercepted the ball deep in Belton territory and beat the Lady Tigers’ keeper Katelyn Chrisman for the goal.
It took Belton nearly the rest of the first half to answer the score, but Morrow finally got the Lady Tigers on the scoreboard with a shot that hit off the crossbar and into the goal to tie the match at halftime.
Bush thought she broke the tie in the 50th minute before getting a second chance to give Belton the lead. Her shot rolled past Temple keeper Fatima Castillo and pushed Belton ahead 2-1 after receiving a precise pass from Morrow.
Temple remained aggressive on offense, but only managed one shot on goal after Cruz’s score. Things got worse for Temple after the Lady Wildcats were whistled for a handball in the 71st minute, allowing Sophie Elliott to put the finishing touches on another Belton victory with a shot that was right of Castillo — who finished with six saves.
The Lady Wildcats are the only team in district to score multiple goals against the Lady Tigers this season. Temple fell 2-1 in the teams’ previous meeting last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.