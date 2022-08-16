BELTON — Jacci Myers admits her team was struggling.
After handling the first two sets of its home opener against Gatesville with relative ease, the Lady Tigers could not maintain the momentum, falling into just their third deficit of the contest at 14-9.
Soon, the Hornets were teasing the beginnings of a comeback after leading 22-21 in the third set, but it would not happen.
Belton recorded the final four points of the match en route to earning a 25-12, 25-16, 25-22 victory — its first best-of-five win of the season.
While Myers has no issue saying the Lady Tigers stumbled en route to the sweep, she is also quick to point out they rebounded.
“During the third set,” the junior libero said, “we really lost our communication. We just got too excited, and then, we had to pull back. We had to figure it out, because people are in different spots than usual.
“Now, we know that the person next to us has our back, and if we get down, we can always help each other to get back in it.”
Along with losing a wealth of talent from last season’s roster to graduation, including 12-6A All-District Setter of the Year in McKenzie Mansell and first-team selection Emily Revis, Belton is also dealing with injuries to key players, but it was not apparent early on.
Gatesville (3-7) recorded the match’s first point, but the Lady Tigers responded with four unanswered points to claim control before inflating their cushion to 10 points, 19-9, after scoring seven consecutive points punctuated by junior Jayla William’s kill.
The second set was more of the same as Belton used an 11-3 outburst to create an insurmountable advantage after trailing 2-1.
In the final set, however, it was the Lady Hornets who benefitted from an early hot streak, building its largest lead of the match at 14-9 thanks to a pair of 4-0 runs, culminating with strong play from senior Lola Barron. The setter tallied an ace and assisted on junior teammate Barrett Boyd’s kill to complete the surge.
“We finally got a little momentum,” Gatesville head coach Janey Weber said. “The girls started communicating a little better, which is something we really struggled with. In the first set, nobody was talking.
“Then, our hitters started getting on a roll and that definitely helped.”
But it was not sustainable.
The Lady Tigers used a streak of six consecutive points to go back ahead, and the Hornets simply could not capture the win despite exchanging points on the way to a 22-21 advantage.
“One of the things we talk about is being able to finish,” Belton head coach Krystal Yerigan said, “and tonight was a good opportunity to do so. We made some changes on purpose in order to force certain situations, and I feel they responded well.
“We didn’t want to give a team as good as Gatesville a chance, so I’m really pleased that they found a way to pull through.”
Regardless of the outcome, however, both teams must quickly move on.
Belton (5-6) travels Thursday to the three-day Northwest ISD tournament, where it will play at least eight matches during the trip, while the Hornets begin hosting their annual tournament on the same day.
While each team intends to emerge from their respective events with the championship, Myers admits there are other benefits.
“Tournaments are really good for us,” she said, “because they help us get more experience. Most of us are new to the varsity team this year, so we just need more playing time together to learn who can do what.
“That is really going to help us a lot.”
TUESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
- Belton def. Gatesville 25-12, 25-16, 25-22
- Copperas Cove def. Georgetown East View 25-20, 21-25, 27-29, 28-26, 15-11
- Harker Heights def. Lampasas 25-22, 25-14, 25-15
- Lake Belton def. Salado 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16
- Salado def. Llano 25-14, 25-14, 25-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.