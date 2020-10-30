Belton came up on the short end of two extended matches and lost at Bryan on Friday, 28-26, 24-26, 28-26, 25-19.
Isabel Holguin had 10 kills, two aces, 38 digs and two blocks for the Lady Tigers, who fell to 4-5 in District 12-6A.
Morgan Weber recorded eight kills and eight digs. Campbell Burnett finished with five kills, eight digs and two blocks. Kylie Blomquist had 17 assists, four kills, two aces and 12 digs. Kendall Dollar had 17 digs. McKenzie Mansell added 10 assists and 13 digs, and Karly Hansen had 14 digs.
Belton travels to Killeen today for a 2:30 p.m. match. Bryan (4-2 12-6A) is back in action at home today at 1:30 p.m. against Harker Heights. Both are rescheduled matches that were previously postponed
