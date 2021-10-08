Belton’s Emily Revis recorded 18 kills, 17 digs and six aces and the Lady Tigers rallied to beat Harker Heights 21-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11 for a season sweep of the defending District 12-6A champs.
Makaelyn Perez added 15 kills, 16 digs and two aces for Belton, which remained in a first-place tie with Bryan at 8-1 in 12-6A. Both teams will clinch a playoff spot with another win or Heights loss over the final five nights of the season.
Heights is fifth in 12-6A at 3-6.
McKenzie Mansell topped Belton with 25 assists and had 14 digs. Paige Champlin tallied 22 digs and three assists. Kylie Blomquist had 19 assists, four digs and an ace. Carson Thiebaud had eight kills and a block.
12-6A VOLLEYBALL
Through Friday
Belton 8-1
Bryan 8-1
Copperas Cove 7-2
Ellison 7-2
Harker Heights 3-6
Temple 2-7
Killeen 1-8
Shoemaker 0-9
FRIDAY'S SCORES
- Belton def. Harker Heights 21-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11
- Bryan def. Shoemaker 25-18, 25-19, 25-16
- Copperas Cove def. Killeen (3-0)
- Ellison def. Temple 25-21, 25-17, 25-17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.