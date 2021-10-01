Belton’s Makaelyn Perez and Emily Revis each had 10 kills and the Lady Tigers swept Bryan 26-24, 25-17, 25-23 on Friday in Belton to move into a first-place tie with the Lady Vikings.
It was Bryan’s first district loss. Both teams are 6-1 in District 12-6A.
Revis also had a team-best 16 digs and two aces. Carson Thiebaud had nine kills and two aces. McKenzie Mansell tallied 23 assists, 12 digs and three kills. Paige Champlin had 13 digs and three aces.
Belton travels to Killeen on Tuesday. Bryan hosts Harker Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.