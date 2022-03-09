COPPERAS COVE — During the season’s opening month, Belton experienced plenty of adversity.
In the infancy of a transitional campaign, crucial games were erased from the schedule due to the winter storm responsible for frigid temperatures and dangerous travel conditions in late February. Adding to the difficulty, an interim head coach oversaw the Lady Tigers until Monday, when Rachel Reekstin returned from maternity leave to resume her position.
And immediately upon her arrival, natural changes were implemented as part of the coaching transition.
Tuesday, the hardships continued as Belton opened District 12-6A play by traveling to Copperas Cove, where a 3½-hour slugfest occurred in 40-degree temperatures before the Lady Tigers emerged with a 20-15 victory despite allowing an eight-run fifth inning.
While the outcome was exhilarating, Reekstin believes the team departed with more than a win.
“They could have easily given up in that game,” she said, “but they just kept pushing harder and harder, and that is the resiliency we are looking for. That is definitely the biggest thing to come out of this game — showing fight.
“We can fix our pitching and defense and tighten that up, but to know we have that fight in us, especially now that we are in district, is what we are really taking away from this.”
Thanks to a five-run first inning, Belton appeared poised to control the contest, increasing its advantage to 6-0 on second baseman Mia Garza’s RBI single in the third inning, but a pair of home runs from Larisa Perez and Joleeanna Hair accounted for three of five runs for the Lady Bulldawgs in the bottom of the inning.
The teams swapped runs in the fourth inning before the Lady Tigers capitalized on four Copperas Cove errors, scoring five more runs in the fifth inning to lead 12-6.
But the Lady Bulldawgs deflated the cushion.
Eight of Copperas Cove’s first nine at bats in the bottom of the fifth inning produced runs with Iliana Buitron’s two-run home run — her lone hit — capping off the outburst to place Belton in a 14-12 hole.
It did not last, though, as Garza’s leadoff double in the sixth inning was followed by consecutive home runs from Esperanza Moreno and Kaylee Jordan. The Lady Bulldawgs responded by scoring in the bottom of the inning, but it was not enough.
Lole Reyes’ three-run home run to left-centerfield in the sixth inning highlighted the Lady Tigers’ third five-run inning of the contest and secured the outcome.
“Offense is something we’ve been focusing on,” Reekstin said, “and that is what ended up pushing us through tonight. We just never gave up and never stopped.”
En route to scoring a combined 35 runs, the teams delivered a total of 30 hits, including six home runs.
Moreno and Reyes each finished with three hits, four runs scored and three RBIs for Belton, while teammates Kaylee Rodriguez, and Lucy Liu Gaines each had two hits.
For the Lady Bulldawgs, Perez and Hair (4 RBIs) led the way with three hits apiece.
Now, both teams prepare for a condensed schedule due to spring break.
Beginning Friday, each will play three games in five days with Copperas Cove looking to rebound at Shoemaker before hosting Killeen and Ellison on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
Belton plays Bryan at home Friday, travels to Harker Heights on Monday and plays Temple at home on Tuesday.
“We just need to keep working on our bats and tighten some things up defensively,” Reekstin said. “Just the basic stuff.
“They just need to stay motivated and ready to go, because this is what we are capable of, and hopefully, we can keep going up from here.”
12-6A SOFTBALL
Belton 1-0
Harker Heights 1-0
Shoemaker 1-0
Bryan 0-0
Temple 0-0
Copperas Cove 0-1
Ellison 0-1
Killeen 0-1
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 20, Copperas Cove 15
- Harker Heights 12, Ellison 1
- Shoemaker 16, Killeen 4, 5 innings
- Temple at Bryan, ppd.
WEDNESDAY'S GAME
- Temple at Bryan, at Travis Midtown Park, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.