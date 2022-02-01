COPPERAS COVE — There were no fans in attendance, but T.J. Johnson still put on a performance.
Two weeks ago, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights were involved in a bench-clearing, game-ending brawl, and as punishment, along with multiple suspensions, the Bulldawgs were banned from having fans at all remaining home games.
The penalty went into effect Tuesday, when Copperas Cove played its first home game since the incident, hosting Class 6A No. 21 Belton, and for much of the first half, the Bulldawgs remained within reach of District 12-6A’s top team.
Johnson, however, stole the show.
The Tigers senior forward did it all, scoring a game-high 34 points, including a five-of-11 display from behind the 3-point arc, to go with eight rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals, guiding Belton to a 69-57 victory.
Following the win, Johnson admitted it took time to get comfortable with the atmosphere or lack thereof.
“I have never played in a game with no fans before,” he said. “When COVID happened, there were some games here and there where there were not many fans, but I’ve never played with no fans.
“It almost felt like an intense scrimmage, but you have to find a way to get through it. This is a district game, an important game, and we had to play with energy whether there was a crowd or not.”
But the Tigers struggled early on.
After Johnson recorded the first two points of the contest, Copperas Cove (10-16, 2-8) embarked on an 8-3 run, and the Bulldawgs did not trail for the remainder of the period, taking a 17-15 advantage into the second quarter.
The teams were tied 23-23, but Belton (26-4, 9-1) concluded the half with a 12-2 outburst and never lost grip of the lead again.
“We showed up really strong and played really well in the first half,” Copperas Cove head coach Travis Boyce Jr. said, “but the process of going through the district schedule is a grind for every game, quarter and minute.
“We are lacking the ability to constantly grind for 32 minutes. We can do it for 16 to 18 minutes and have some good moments throughout the game, but we are still working on getting it for an entire game.”
Bulldawgs junior guard Henry Sanchez made one of his four 3-pointers to open the third quarter, trimming the deficit to four points, 35-31, but they would not get any closer.
Belton responded with seven unanswered points, triggering a 22-9 run bridging into the final period.
Although the Tigers eventually found their rhythm, Belton head coach Jason Fossett, who experienced the first game with no fans allowed of his 25-year career, understood it took time for his players to adjust.
“It was kind of like a summer league game,” he said. “The bleachers are pushed back on one side, and it was definitely a different atmosphere, but Copperas Cove did a good job of still having the national anthem and announcing the starting lineups and the game, so once you got rolling, it wasn’t as different.
“But before the game, it was definitely strange.”
Along with Johnson’s output, senior teammates Trent West and Tyler Tingle contributed nine points apiece, while Trap Johnson, who had six assists, four rebounds and three steals, and Seth Morgan had eight and seven points, respectively, to spoil Sanchez’s team-high 19 points for the Bulldawgs.
Now, with four games remaining in the regular season, the Tigers prepare for a three-game home stand, beginning with Friday’s contest against Ellison.
“It is going to be nice to be able to get into a rhythm at home,” T.J. Johnson said. “We will have our crowd there, and we get to practice there all the time, so it is going to be a good opportunity.”
12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL
x-Belton 9-1
*-Harker Heights 8-2
Ellison 6-4
Shoemaker 5-5
Bryan 4-6
Temple 4-6
*-Copperas Cove 2-8
Killeen 1-9
*-Jan. 18 suspended contest declared a double-forfeit after bench-clearing brawl
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- No. 21 Belton 69, Copperas Cove 57
- No. 22 Harker Heights 77, Ellison 66
- Shoemaker 66, Killeen 42
- Temple 63, Bryan 54
