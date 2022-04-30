It almost happened. It just wasn’t meant to be. But that’s baseball.
Belton’s Jacob Estrada nearly achieved one of baseball’s rarest accomplishments Friday evening — a no-hitter. Killeen’s Jack Mellon broke up Estrada’s no-hit bid on the first pitch of his at-bat with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, slapping a single into left field.
Despite the hit and subsequent walk to Connor Beeman in the next at-bat that led to his hook before completing the game, Estrada slung a gem, giving up just the one hit and no runs in 6 2/3 innings. He pitched to just one walk and 10 strikeouts in the 5-0 win for the Tigers that sank the playoff hopes for Killeen.
The Kangaroos (8-18, 6-8 12-6A) came into the game needing a win and a Copperas Cove win over Temple to keep their playoff hopes alive, but Estrada proved to be a buzzsaw.
Estrada took a perfect game into the fifth inning and got Beeman, Jarryn Pettijohn and Keymoni Coleman to all fan on third strikes in the inning. Unfortunately for Estrada, his strikeout pitch to Coleman was too low for Belton’s catcher to handle and it skipped to the backstop, allowing him to reach first base.
Estrada promptly erased Coleman from the base paths on a pick-off at first base to end the inning after just one pitch thrown to Killeen pitcher Bryce Prince.
In the seventh, when Estrada was pulled, he exited to rousing applause from the spirited crowd, which recognized his efforts.
Offensively, the Tigers (16-8-1, 12-2) pounced on the Kangaroos early, scoring one run in the top of the first inning.
Leadoff hitter Mason Ramm walked, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Estrada reached on a fielding error by Killeen’s second baseman, ultimately driving in Ramm who was breaking for the plate on the ground ball with one out.
Prince induced a double play on Tanner Conroy before retiring the Tigers 1-2-3 in the second inning.
In the third inning, the Tigers struck again, this time twice.
Jackson Shirkey led off the third with a single, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. With a one-ball, one-strike count, Belton’s No. 9 hitter, Josh Westbrook, ripped a double into the left-center field gap, easily scoring Shirkey.
Two batters later, T.J. Johnson drove in Westbrook on an RBI single. Johnson was doubled off of first base when Killeen shortstop Rodrick Norman caught an Estrada line drive and then threw to first to get Johnson.
Prince settled in once again in the fourth, not yielding a hit.
In the fifth inning, however, Killeen’s defensive woes showed up again. With Westbrook on second base and Ramm on first, Mellon fielded a hard Johnson grounder and forced Westbrook out at third. Going for the double play to end the inning, Mellon sailed his throw over the head of Beeman at first base. Ramm got a good jump on Mellon’s throw and raced all the way around the bases to score, while Johnson ended up at second base.
A couple of pitches later, Estrada drove in his second run of the game on a single to deep left-center field.
Estrada’s base knock gave the Tigers a 5-0 lead.
All in all, Prince pitched an efficient game against Belton, going all seven innings and giving up five runs — only two of which were earned. He walked three, hit another and struck out two.
Belton coach Mark Krueger unloaded his bench in the seventh inning, with Garrison Lane, Chance Earl, Luke Biefeld and Matthew Ramos getting plate appearances. Earl was hit by a Prince pitch, Biefeld popped out to Mellon and Lane and Ramos flew out to Tirso Lopez in right field.
The Roos finished in a tie for fifth with Temple, a game behind Copperas Cove, which clinched the final playoff spot with a 2-1 win over the Wildcats.
FINAL 12-6A BASEBALL STANDINGS
y-Bryan 14-0
x-Belton 12-2
x-Harker Heights 8-6
x-Copperas Cove 7-7
Killeen 6-8
Temple 6-8
Shoemaker 2-12
Ellison 1-13
y-district champion
x-clinched playoff spot
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 5, Killeen 0
- Bryan 5, Harker Heights 1
- Copperas Cove 2, Temple 1
- Shoemaker 12, Ellison 6
