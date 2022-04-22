Ayanna Jones continued her torrid track and field postseason.
Jones, the Belton senior who set school records while winning four events at the District 12-6A meet last week, collected three more gold medals at the 11/12-6A area meet on Thursday at Midway High School in Hewitt.
Jones won the 100-meter dash by five-hundredths of a second over DeSoto's Chrystal McDaniel with a time of 11.69.
She dominated in the long jump. Her best jump of 20 feet, 6 1/2 inches won by more than 2 feet.
Jones won the triple jump at 41 feet and one-half inch. No one else topped 40. Killeen's Diamond Brunn (37-10 3/4) also advanced to the regional meet with a fourth-place finish.
Jones was second in the 200, edging Killeen freshman Aaliyah Barnes by a hundredth of a tick.
Harker Heights sophomore Ella Perry repeated her 1,600-3,200 sweep from district with another pair of comfortable victories. Perry won the 3,200 in 11:18.25
and was nearly 21 seconds ahead. She finished seven seconds ahead in the 1,600 at 5:10.6. Belton freshman Olivia Brillhart also qualified in both events. Heights junior Kailynn Denney advanced in the 3,200.
Killeen High's Michaela Mouton won the girls 400 (56.33) and finished second in the 800 (2:18.65), setting personal records in both races. Ellison's Kera
Harvey was third in the 800. Heights' Treasure Belthea was second in the 400.
Juniors Aaron Crittenden of Ellison and Tyson Tamez have been dueling for first-place finishes for years in track and cross country.
Tamez denied Crittenden's bid for a second consecutive 800-1,600-3,200 district sweep by winning the 800 last week.
Crittenden got his revenge Thursday, winning the area 800 in 1:54.39. Tamez was right behind at 1:54.83. They were challenged by DeSoto's Mitchell Kabren (1:55) and Duncanville's Christian Simmons (1:55.57).
Crittenden beat Midway's Reeve Tarter by 2.2 seconds for the 1,600 title.
Belton's Noah Newman nearly swept the hurdling events. He topped DeSoto's Te'Drick Robinson by .03 seconds at 14.35 for the 110 crown. Newman came up .04 short in the 300 hurdles.
Shoemaker's Khamari Terrell ran a blistering 21.33 to win the 200 handily. Teammate Jaylen Caldwell (22.22) was fourth, edging Ellison's Jalen Bell by .03 seconds for the final regional spot.
Harker Heights' Keyona Otis missed a pair of throwing gold medals by a combined 2 inches. Mansfield Lake Ridge's Samaria Vital won the discus with a throw of 129-7, beating Otis' 129-5. The two tied for the top shot put of 41-8, but Vital did it in fewer attempts to win the tiebreaker.
Shoemaker and Harker Heights finished third and fourth, respectively in the boys 4x200 relay. The Knights nudged Ellison by a tenth of a second for the last regional spot.
Killeen High's Taevon Thomas took the last qualifying spot in the 400 by .04 seconds.
Heights' Marcus Maple beat Killeen's Tekoree Landours by an inch for the final spot in the triple jump.
District 11/12-6A Area Meet
Thursday at Midway HS, Hewitt. Top four in each event advance to Class 6A Region II meet:
BOYS
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. White, DeSoto, 55-7; 2. Wilson, Lake Ridge, 53-11; 3. Stigarl, Mansfield, 49-1; 4. Tibbs, Shoemaker, 48-7.
Discus — 1. Ealoms, Bryan, 156-2; 2. Marshall, Harker Heights, 149-10; 3. Stigarl, Mansfield, 146-8; 4. Engelke, Belton, 142-9.
Long jump — 1. Jones, Lake Ridge, 24-9; 2. Sanford, Harker Heights, 23-7; 3. Moore, Duncanville, 22-8; 4. Maple, Harker Heights, 22-5.
Triple jump — 1. Burke, Waxahachie, 47-8¼; 2. Harris, Waxahachie, 47-1½; 3. Ebron, Cedar Hill, 45-6½; 4. Maple, Harker Heights, 45-4¼.
High jump — 1. Kennedy, Lake Ridge, 6-6; 2. Turner, Bryan, 6-6; 3. Jones, Duncanville, 6-4; 4. Gbakinro, Lake Ridge, 6-2.
Pole vault — 1. Hines, DeSoto, 15-0; 2. Kidman, Mansfield, 12-6; 3. Robinson, Temple, 12-0; 4. Kime, Harker Heights, 12-0.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Tarter, Midway, 9:51.74; 2. Dennison, Belton, 9:56.87; 3. Williams, Mansfield, 9:58.80; 4. Oaks, Belton, 10:03.19.
4x100 relay — 1. Duncanville, 40.54; 2. Waxahachie, 40.83; 3. DeSoto, 41.22; 4. Temple, 41.34.
800 — 1. Crittenden, Ellison, 1:54.39; 2. Tamez, Temple, 1:54.83; 3. Mitchell, DeSoto, 1:55.00; 4. Simmons, Duncanville, 1:55.57.
110 hurdles — 1. Newman, Belton, 14.35; 2. Robinson, DeSoto, 14.38; 3. Davis, Duncanville, 14.77; 4. Critton, DeSoto, 14.77.
100 — 1. Goree, Duncanville, 10.09; 2. Taylor, Temple, 10.36; 3. Scales, Cedar Hill, 10.41; 4. Hood, Harker Heights, 10.42.
4x200 relay — 1. Duncanville, 1:25.75; 2. DeSoto, 1:25.75; 3. Shoemaker , 1:26.59; 4. Harker Heights , 1:28.24.
400 — 1. Harts, DeSoto, 46.91; 2. Byles, Lake Ridge, 47.48; 3. Stinson, Shoemaker, 49.93; 4. Thomas, Killeen, 50.02.
300 hurdles — 1. Critton, DeSoto, 38.78; 2. Newman, Belton, 38.82; 3. Davis, Duncanville, 40.23; 4. Lockhart, Duncanville, 40.46.
200 — 1. Terrell, Shoemaker, 21.33; 2. Scales, Cedar Hill, 21.8; 3. Singleton, DeSoto, 21.96; 4. Caldwell, Shoemaker, 22.22.
1,600 — 1. Crittenden, Ellison, 4:25.50; 2. Tarter, Midway, 4:27.70; 3. Morrow, Mansfield, 4:31.20; 4. Dennison, Belton, 4:31.70.
4x400 relay — 1. DeSoto, 3:15.16; 2. Lake Ridge, 3:15.18; 3. Duncanville, 3:16.97; 4. Shoemaker (Wilkerson, Stinson, Segrest, Ford), 3:17.02.
GIRLS
Team — 1. Duncanville, 129; 2. DeSoto, 89; 3. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 63; 4. Killeen, 53; 5. Belton, 52; 6. Harker Heights, 51; 7. Temple, 40; 8. Bryan, 36; 9. Waxahachie, 28; 10. Mansfield, 24; 11. Ellison, 16; 12. (tie) WacoMidway and Cedar Hill, 12; 14. Copperas Cove, 8; 15. Shoemaker, 5; 16. Waco, 2.
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Vital, Lake Ridge, 41-8; 2. Otis, Harker Heights, 41-8; 3. Toala, Copperas Cove, 37-10½; 4. Burns, Waxahachie, 35-0.
Discus — 1. Vital, Lake Ridge, 129-7; 2. Otis, Harker Heights, 129-5; 3. Johnson, Duncanville, 118-8; 4. Burns, Waxahachie, 114-0.
Long jump — 1. Jones, Belton, 20-6½; 2. Mack, Temple, 18-2; 3. Lister, Duncanville, 18-1; 4. Lunsford, Lake Ridge, 18-0.
Triple jump — 1. Jones, Belton, 41-½; 2. Coleman, Lake Ridge, 39-9¼; 3. Adkins, Bryan, 38-0; 4. Brunn, Killeen, 37-10¾.
High jump — 1. Smith, Midway, 5-4; 2. Abaira, Lake Ridge, 5-4; 3. Williams, Duncanville, 5-4; 4. Farnan, 5-2.
Pole vault — 1. King, Temple, 9-0; 2. Anderson, DeSoto, 8-6; 3. Stout, Mansfield, 8-6; 4. Gauntt, Belton, 8-6.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Perry, Harker Heights, 11:18.25; 2. Morgan, Waxahachie, 11:39.20; 3. Brillhart, Belton, 11:39.26; 4. Denney, Harker Heights, 11:45.37.
4x100 relay — 1. DeSoto, 46.96; 2. Duncanville, 47.22; 3. Killeen, 48.35; 4. Mansfield, 48.43.
800 — 1. Bailey, DeSoto, 2:17.21; 2. Mouton, Killeen, 2:18.65; 3. Harvey, Ellison, 2:20.02; 4. Celis, Duncanville, 2:23.37.
100 hurdles — 1. Mack, Temple, 13.55; 2. Brown, Duncanville, 14.26; 3. Goodgames, Duncanville, 14.31; 4. Walton, Duncanville, 14.40.
100 — 1. Jones, Belton, 11.69; 2. McDaniel, DeSoto, 11.74; 3. Simpson, Duncanville, 11.90; 4. Gilbert, Lake Ridge, 12.14.
4x200 relay — 1. Bryan, 1:40.62; 2. DeSoto, 1:40.65; 3. Duncanville, 1:41.67; 4. Cedar Hill, 1:42.66.
400 — 1. Mouton, Killeen, 56.33; 2. Belthea, Harker Heights, 58.09; 3. Lister, Duncanville, 58.22; 4. Hill, Duncanville, 58.47.
300 hurdles — 1. Adkins, Bryan, 45.38; 2. Walton, Duncanville, 45.51; 3. Mack, Temple, 45.9; 4. Brown, Duncanville, 46.41.
200 — 1. Gipson, Duncanville, 24.71; 2. Jones, Belton, 25.43; 3. Barnes, Killeen, 25.44; 4. Webb, Cedar Hill, 26.40.
1,600 — 1. Perry, Harker Heights, 5:10.60; 2. Jones, Waxahachie, 5:17.80; 3. Celis, Duncanville, 5:18.40; 4. Brillhart, Belton, 5:22.80.
4x400 relay — 1. DeSoto, 3:51.61; 2. Duncanville, 3:58.90; 3. Killeen, 4:00.28; 4. Ellison, 4:01.08.
