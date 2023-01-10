TEMPLE — That Tuesday’s contest inside Bronco Gym was a school district showdown between Lake Belton and Belton felt like more a footnote, given the teams’ positioning in the District 22-5A standings.
The host Lady Broncos, at 1-4 in league, and Lady Tigers, sitting at 0-5, each needed a win, and obtaining that took top priority regardless of the opponent.
It just so happened that former classmates were standing in each other’s way.
Cassidy Gladney scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half, when the Lady Broncos shot out the chute in a hurry, and Lake Belton blocked out Belton and the added rivalry buzz for a 59-23 victory that snapped a two-game slide.
“We’ve been right there in a lot of these games and to finally get over the hump and win a game, it felt great — no matter who we were playing tonight,” Gladney said.
The Lady Broncos (2-5 in district after the win) shot 15-of-37 in the first half to go up 36-4 by halftime, piling up the points through active defense and offensive rebounds that created second- and third-chance opportunities.
“We’ve been focusing on getting second shots and then allowing only one shot, if we allow the other team to get a shot,” Lake Belton coach Tiffney Barnes said. “We needed a district win. We’re trying to get that third or fourth (playoff) spot, so this helps us.”
Gladney, a junior guard, and senior guard Isabella Hinds combined for 14 of Lake Belton’s 18 first-quarter points. Gladney then shot a perfect 5-of-5 from the field and 2-of-2 at the line in the second period, when Jade Ortiz-Rivera added a pair of 3-pointers to cushion a sizable advantage.
With the outcome well in hand, Gladney made only a cameo appearance in the second half, converting her lone shot attempt in the fourth quarter to reach the 20-point plateau.
“Cassidy is very important to us. Her energy is our energy. She’s understanding that now,” Barnes said.
Hinds posted 12 points, Ortiz-Rivera 11, and Ella Wagenaar seven for the Lady Broncos, who finished 23-of-62 from the floor, 9-of-11 at the foul line, led 18-1 after one quarter and 46-11 heading to the fourth.
“I think we started off strong and then we got a little lackadaisical at the end, and that’s what we’ve been working on not doing,” Barnes said. “We’ve been working on competing and finishing, from beginning to end. So, I was not very satisfied toward the end of the game.”
Belton head coach Eric Regier had an opposite outlook after the Lady Tigers found some form after the break and were outscored only 23-19 in the second half.
“First half, I don’t know if it was nerves or what, but we weren’t mentally ready to play. At halftime, they kind of settled down. Coach got into them a little bit, so hopefully that lit a fire in them,” Regier said. “We played better in the second half, but we have to find a way to have that same energy at the start of the game. They are still fighting, and that’s what I appreciate.”
Trinity Espitia went 4-of-9 from beyond the arc for a team-high 12 points, and Avelle Bonfoh and Emma Flory chipped in four points apiece for Belton (0-6 in 22-5A), which was just 1-of-12 shooting in the first half but 8-of-17 over the final 16 minutes.
The Lady Tigers next host Killeen on Friday when the Lady Broncos are at Chaparral.
22-5A GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ellison 5-1
Killeen 5-1
Shoemaker 5-1
Chaparral 3-3
Waco 3-3
Lake Belton 2-4
Waco University 1-5
Belton 0-6
Tuesday’s Games
- Chaparral 51, Waco 42
- Ellison 48, Killeen 45
- Lake Belton 59, Belton 23
- Shoemaker 70, Waco University 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.