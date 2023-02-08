BELTON — After securing their third consecutive playoff berth Saturday, Belton returned to the court against struggling Killeen on Tuesday, and the scenario could have poised the Tigers for a potential letdown.
Instead of overlooking the Kangaroos, however, the Tigers overwhelmed them.
Minutes into the game, Belton held a one-point lead at 9-8, but suddenly, the Tigers created a tidal wave of momentum, recording 22 unanswered points en route to a one-sided 67-34 victory.
Belton connected on five of its first eight 3-point attempts — all in the first quarter — and immediately, junior Trap Johnson knew Killeen could not recover.
“When one of us starts hitting shots,” the forward said, “we all start hitting. You can just see what is coming. Our head coach (Jason Fossett) calls it ‘the tsunami,’ and we are always just waiting for it to hit.
“Tonight, it came early.”
Four Tigers combined to make five 3-pointers in the first quarter, including Johnson, who was responsible for two early shots from behind the arc, as Belton closed the period with 10 unanswered points before opening the second quarter with a 12-0 run.
By halftime, the Tigers held a commanding 33-9 advantage thanks in part to senior Jayden Ford making four of his six 3-point attempts.
Making matters worse, the Kangaroos only scored one point in the second period — a free throw from junior Ziari Anderson with 14.4 seconds remaining.
“We were playing hard,” Killeen head coach Walt Harris said, “but after Belton hit a couple shots, we took our foot off the gas, and you can’t do that against Belton because they shoot really well.
“A one-point second quarter is not going to get it done, so our guys just have to learn to be ready to play and learn to respond when we get hit.”
The Kangaroos bounced back to score 16 points in the third quarter, nearly doubling their offensive output from the first half, but it was too late.
The Tigers took a 49-25 lead into the final period, where they put together another lengthy run, scoring 14 of 16 points as the cushion inflated to 35 points, 65-30.
Johnson finished with a game-high 24 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists, while Ford added 17 points on five-of-10 shooting from deep. He also had six rebounds and three blocks, and teammate E.J. Foutz, a starting guard, tallied seven points, three assists and three steals.
Senior forward Travis Johnson led Killeen (7-23, 2-10 District 22-5A) with 11 points, including seven in the third quarter, and had four rebounds to complement Quintrill Watson’s nine-rebound performance.
Coupled with No. 2 Ellison’s 57-48 victory against Waco University, the outcome gives Belton (24-8, 9-3) sole possession of second place in the district standings with two games remaining in the regular season.
The Tigers conclude their schedule by traveling to Chaparral on Friday before hosting Shoemaker on Tuesday, and while Fossett is pleased his players avoided a potential letdown against the Kangaroos, now, they must do it again.
“I’m just really proud of the kids being able to stay focused,” Fossett said. “They are doing what they are supposed to do, but we can’t stop. Chaparral doesn’t have anything to play for, but it is still a dangerous and talented team.
“If we can take care of business, it will set us up with a big game at home to end the season. We want to get the highest seed we possibly can, but we have to stay focused.”
Harris has other intentions as the Kangaroos wind down their campaign.
“We’re just trying to finish strong and instill good habits into our seniors before they move on,” he said.
“This world is cruel ... we want our seniors to have the mindset to finish strong in life.
“So, that is our focus on the court too.”
