FAIRFIELD – Jeremy Hampton was not on the roster, but he was definitely in the game.
After helping usher in the boys basketball program at Chaparral, the forward completed his one-year career with the Bobcats on Thursday evening, taking part in the second annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl all-star game.
Entering the evening, however, few were aware.
While the lists of players involved were revealed weeks ago, Hampton was not included, but once the game began, he made sure his presence was felt.
Hampton, who helped Memorial Christian win its second consecutive Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship Division II state championship in 2022, was one of only two players to record a field goal in every quarter as the Blue team rallied for an 84-71 victory.
Following the win, he admitted needing to step up regardless of who was expecting him to appear.
“I’ve been set to play in this game for a long time,” Hampton said. “I’m not sure what happened with not being on the roster, but in the game, a lot of my teammates just weren’t confident from the jump. They just figured the other team had the advantage, because from the looks of it, they looked like the better team.
“I just had to keep encouraging them to play defense and keep getting buckets, and it got us out of that hole.”
With Belton guard E.J. Foutz recording his team’s first five points, Red constructed an early lead, taking a 19-14 advantage into the second quarter, where things remained the same initially.
Blue found itself trailing 32-26 following a free throw from Lake Belton’s Easton Hammond with 3 minutes, 2 seconds remaining in the first half.
Blue responded with 10 unanswered points, though, and never trailed again.
Hampton finished with 18 points, including eight in the final period, and a game-high eight rebounds to go with a pair of blocks and an assist, while teammate Keegan Rowell, of Lorena, was named most valuable player on the heels of a 31-point outing.
“It felt good to be alive,” Hampton said. “I don’t know what else to say about how I was playing.”
Additionally, Zach Davis, of Rogers, had seven points in the win, and teammate Bartlett’s Kahlil Gadison had two points and six rebounds.
Lake Belton senior Chris Jarrett was the only other player to tally a field goal in each period, finishing with 11 points and three rebounds for Red.
Gatesville forward Carter Williams found Hornets teammate Banner Allman for a basket to open the third quarter, allowing Red to tie the score 36-36, but Blue used a 17-8 outburst to take command en route to 26 points in the period.
Playing under Gatesville head coach Britt Campbell, Williams, Allman and Hornets post Tyler Shea combined for a memorable final game together.
Allman led Red offensively with 15 points and grabbed five rebounds, while Shea, who had five rebounds and two assists, scored all 12 of his points in the second half, and Williams finished with five points and four rebounds.
While the quartet would prefer to complete their time together with a victory, Williams was content with the outcome.
“It was just awesome,” he said. “This is going to be a game that I remember forever. Just having one more chance to play with my teammates and my coach is amazing.”
In defeat, Hammond had 11 points, Moody’s Ryder Hohhertz scored eight points, and Foutz finished with seven points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
For Hampton, though, the game was about more than statistics.
“It’s an honor to be the first player from Chaparral to participate in this game,” he said. “I got to set the standard for everyone who comes after me. I get to say that I was the first to do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.