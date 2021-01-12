BELTON — After losing sole possession of first place in the District 12-6A standings on Friday, the Belton Tigers were on a mission Tuesday to at least stay tied for the lead.
Three players hit double-digit scoring as the Tigers succeeded in their mission, downing the Bryan Vikings 70-51 at Tiger Gym.
“That was really big,” said Belton’s Ben Jones, who scored 14.
“Everybody stepped up tonight, and we played the best defense we’ve played in a while. We hustled 24/7.”
That defense was focused on controlling the Vikings top scorers — Dylan Glover, Rodney Johnson Jr. and Dominic Caldwell — which it did.
Caldwell was scoreless, Johnson had 5, and Caldwell had 26, but only two in the opening half as Belton took control early, to lead 33-19 into the break.
“We crashed the boards on (Johnson),” Jones said. “Obviously he can jump so we pushed them back and got a lot of rebounds. And we played well against (Glover the opening half), which helped us win the game.”
The Tigers (13-3, 4-1) held a 35-25 edge in rebounding, which included several big offensive rebounds for second-chance opportunities.”
Not that they needed many, as the offense was on fire, leading 16-7 after the opening frame and 33-19 at the half.
TJ Johnson scored 26 and Trap Johnson had 19 for the Tigers, who hit 11 3-pointers, including one by Jones to open the second half, with an assist by TJ Johnson.
“At halftime we talked abut the play we were going to run and I felt like Jones would have a look,” Belton coach Jason Fossett said. “He didn’t have his best game against Ellison, so I figured he’d have one tonight. When he hit that first 3, I figured he’d hit two or three more. And he kept rolling.”
Jones finished the third quarter with 9 points and added one more 3 in the fourth.
TJ Johnson, who didn’t hit a single 3 in the loss on Friday, hit two big 3s in the second quarter when the Tigers were up 23-15. His first came from the top of the arc to give Belton a double-digit lead, and he followed it with one from the right corner for a 29-15 lead.
Glover tried to answer for the Vikings (13-3, 3-2) but after his 3 missed, the Tigers went on a fast break and Caden Downs got an open look with an assist from TJ Johnson to cap the 8-0 run and effectively put the game out of reach.
“We know TJ gets a lot of attention,” Fossett said .”So when he gets in there and gets his feet set the other guys are going to be open. He just has to get it to them. We work on that in practice all the time, and I have confidence in all our guys. They all have the green light if they have the open shot.”
Both Fossett and Jones said the team was eager to put the loss to Ellison behind them and come out strong against the Vikings to stay tied for first place.
“We wanted to put it behind us,” Fossett said of Friday’s loss. “Because you don’t want to lose a couple, then it spirals into three. Then you dig yourself a hole and are trying to get out of the hole to get back into the playoff race. We wanted to put an end to that.
“In district you have to defend your home court and not lose any you are supposed to win, then see where the chips fall.”
12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL
Belton 4-1
Ellison 4-1
Harker Heights 4-1
Bryan 3-2
Shoemaker 3-2
Copperas Cove 2-3
Killeen 0-5
Temple 0-5
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 70, Bryan 51
- Copperas Cove 76, Shoemaker 73
- Harker Heights 82, Temple 67
- No. 14 Ellison 90, Killeen 46
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.