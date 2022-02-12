BELTON — Jason Fossett did not celebrate a championship. He celebrated his seniors.
Playing in the final home game of the season with a share of the District 12-6A title hinging on the outcome, No. 22 Belton refused to be denied.
The Tigers never trailed against Shoemaker on Friday evening, limiting the Grey Wolves to just 11 first-half points en route to a one-sided 71-45 victory, securing at least part of a district championship for the first time in more than a decade.
Following the win, however, Belton’s head coach was more focused on the journey than the moment.
“It feels really good to have nine seniors clinch at least a share of the district championship at home on senior night in the way we did it,” he said. “It just wraps it all up pretty nicely for my seniors.
“It was just a really special night for those guys.”
And the Tigers immediately took control.
After senior forward T.J. Johnson’s 3-pointer opened the evening’s scoring, Shoemaker senior Antwone Gonzales responded with a layup, but the Grey Wolves would not get any closer.
Belton (29-4, 12-1) scored the next six points of the game before taking a 16-5 advantage into the second quarter, where the Tigers really found their rhythm.
Trap Johnson, a sophomore, recorded eight of his 13 points in the period, including two of three attempts from behind the 3-point arc, pacing Belton to outscore its opponent by 17 points, 23-6, in the quarter.
“We knew this was a big game coming in,” the guard said. “Being able to get a share of title is a big deal, so we were ready. We came out fast and hard.
“Whenever we get our energy going, everybody starts playing harder, and it just helps influence you to believe that you can’t be satisfied with any big lead, because it can be cut down.”
The Tigers never faltered, though.
Shoemaker (10-14, 6-7) attempted to rally in the second half, tallying more points in the first five minutes of the third quarter than in the entire first 16 minutes of play, but it could not make a dent in the deficit as Belton merely exchanged runs for the duration of the contest.
T.J. Johnson finished with game highs of 27 points and 12 rebounds, while Trap Johnson grabbed seven rebounds to go along with his scoring. Additionally, three players — Tyler Tingle, Seth Morgan and Peyton Euer — had eight points apiece for the Tigers.
Isaac Hawthorne, a sophomore, led the Grey Wolves offensively, scoring all 11 of his points in the second half, while teammates Nasaun Parker and Jezreal DeJesus Fargas (5 rebounds, 5 assists) had 10 and eight points, respectively.
Coupled with Temple’s 68-36 victory against Killeen, the Grey Wolves are tied for fourth-place with the Wildcats in the standings entering Tuesday’s regular-season finale at Bryan.
The Tigers have already locked up their playoff berth, but they still have plenty to play for.
With a victory at No. 23 Harker Heights, Belton would claim the outright district championship. The last known outright district title for the Tigers occurred in 2002.
Belton defeated the Knights 58-51 at home on Jan. 21, and while Fossett is not assuming another win, he is expecting an intense atmosphere.
“This is definitely going to be a good way to get us into a playoff mode,” Fossett said. “We know we are going to be challenged in the first round, because District 11-6A is so good. There are no more easy games.
“From here on out, we have to play like we did tonight if we want to have a chance to win.”
12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL
y-Belton 12-1
x-Harker Heights* 11-2
x-Ellison 8-5
Shoemaker 6-7
Temple 6-7
Bryan 4-9
Copperas Cove* 3-10
Killeen 1-12
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched share of district title
*-Jan. 18 contest declared a double-forfeit after bench-clearing brawl
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- No. 22 Belton 71, Shoemaker 45
- Ellison 67, Bryan 39
- No. 23 Harker Heights 90, Copperas Cove 63
- Temple 68, Killeen 36
