Matthias Nero scored 16 points, and Nehemiah Nuckolls added 15 to help eighth-ranked Ellison beat Alief Elsik 72-53 and cap a perfect Friday at the Conroe Christmas Classic.
Jamyron Keller finished with 10 points, and Shamir Bogues scored nine.
Ellison (15-4) led 37-28 at halftime and stretched the lead to 59-40 after three periods.
Earlier in the day, Keller scored 24 points to lead the Eagles past Spring Dekaney 73-62.
Bogues added 21 points. Nuckolls and Nero each had nine, and Trendon Stewart scored eight.
After trailing 37-22 at halftime, Dekaney scored 27 third-quarter points to get within five before Ellison finished off the win.
COVE CLOSES IN ON TOURNEY TITLE: Led by guard Isaiah Sobers, Copperas Cove continued its winning ways at the Hays Consolidated tournament.
The senior earned game-high scoring honors in each of the Bulldawgs’ victories on Friday, helping position the squad within reach of a tournament championship.
After producing a pair of wins Thursday, Copperas Cove repeated the feat by beating New Braunfels Canyon 65-46 and San Antonio East Central 67-65.
While each game was different, Sobers’ production was consistent.
Sobers scored nine of his 18 points against Canyon in the first quarter, propelling the Bulldawgs to a six-point advantage, 19-13. They took a 33-25 lead into halftime before pushing the lead to 45-35 following the third quarter.
Against East Central, Sobers scored eight points in the first quarter, and the teams were within a point, 52-51, of each other to begin the fourth quarter, but the Bulldawgs emerged with the win as Lakyi Ellison posted six of his eight points in the fourth quarter.
Sobers tallied 21 in the win, and teammate Ahmad Pierce finished with 13 points.
The Bulldawgs (7-8) continue their push toward a tournament championship today at 9 a.m. against Clear Springs.
Belton also delivered an unblemished showing during the second day of play, defeating Austin Navarro 76-28 and Hidalgo 54-45. The showing improves the Tigers’ record to 15-5.
SHOEMAKER LOSES PAIR OF GAMES: At Allen, the Grey Wolves remained winless at the Allen Holiday Invitational, losing a pair of four-point games against Garland Naaman Forest and Plano East.
After losing its opening-round game in the Class 5A-6A Silver Division bracket Thursday, Shoemaker could not rebound, beginning Friday with a narrow 57-53 loss to the Lumberjacks before falling 46-42 against the Panthers in the consolation semifinals.
The outcome sets up a game against either Frisco Lone Star or Cedar Hill today at 3:30 p.m.
FRIDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL
Allen Holiday Invitational
- Garland Naaman Forest 57, Shoemaker 53
- Plano East 46, Shoemaker 42
Brazosport tournament
- Houston Furr 71, Killeen 46
- Kingwood Park 47, Killeen 43
Brownwood tournament
- Levelland 40, Lampasas 26
Buda Hays Rebel Classic
- Belton 78, Austin Navarro 26
- Belton 54, Hidalgo 45
- Copperas Cove 65, New Braunfels Canyon 46
- Copperas Cove 67, SA East Central 65
Conroe Christmas Classic
- No. 8 Ellison 72, Alief Elsik 53
- No. 8 Ellison 73, Spring Dekaney 62
Fredericksburg tournament
- Austin St. Dominic Savio 70, Salado 58
Leander ISD 620 Shootout
- Houston Clear Lake 69, Harker Heights 61
- RR Westwood 68, Harker Heights 43
