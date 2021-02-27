After almost two halves worth of game, Ellison and Belton were at a standstill. Neither team had managed to score, and a repeat of their initial meeting, which saw them go into a shootout to decide a winner, seemed imminent.
As the game drew to a close, a penalty kick was awarded to Belton, giving them a clear path to victory and a chance to avenge their loss from earlier in the season.
Belton’s Mitchell Magana aimed his sights against Ellison goalie David Ortega.
Magana launched the ball just past Ortega’s hand, securing the lead, and eventually a 1-0 win for the Belton Tigers.
“It wasn’t real pretty,” Belton coach Benjamin Bralley said. “I thought Ellison did a great job. I thought our kids played well, played hard. All and all, it was a good game.”
Ellison kept up its assault after the penalty kick in an attempt to tie the game, but after a missed wide-open shot at the six-minute mark Ellison was unable to score.
With the win, Belton (7-1-1, 22 pts 12-6A) maintained its district lead.
“They’re a tough team,” Ellison coach Niles Dunnells said. “They’re a good team. That’s why they’re at the top.”
Bralley said this was the type of game he was expecting after playing Ellison (4-3-1 14 pts 12-6A) earlier in the season.
“We knew it was going to be a low-scoring game,” Bralley said. “Fast but physical. We rose to the occasion and got the
win. Ellison plays real hard all the time. Coach Dunnells does an awesome job with his kids.”
“(Belton) played really good tonight,” Dunnells said. “We came in, played really well, executed things. Unfortunately, we
just had that one penalty kick there, that was the difference in the game. These guys put it all out there tonight.”
The fast and physical nature of the game gave players from both teams a chance to showcase their skills.
Juan Guzman of Belton was able to lead several drives to Ellison’s goal, through his shots ultimately ended up being blocked or just missing their mark.
Ellison’s Isaac Hill and Guillermo Avalos both kept good pressure on Belton’s defense.
Ellison returns to action Monday against Copperas Cove. Belton is set for a quick turnaround to face Temple today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.