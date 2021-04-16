Three teams dominated in the standings, and each was rewarded for the showings.
When the District 12-6A boys soccer schedule concluded, there was a clear divide between the squads as champion Belton and runners-up Bryan and Temple cruised to postseason appearances. The teams separated themselves from the rest of the field by at least nine points in the final standings while finishing within four points of one another.
And when the all-district awards were recently released, the list mimicked the final standings.
The Tigers, Vikings and Wildcats combined to earn five of the six superlatives and occupy 13 of the 24 first-team spots.
Tra-Bi Diakite, however, could not be overlooked.
The Killeen junior garnered the lone player superlative not awarded to one of the top three teams, being named defensive player of the year.
Temple senior Angel Medrano was named most valuable player, while sophomore teammate Eric Ortiz split the offensive player of the year award with Bryan senior Fabricio Araujo. Vikings senior Javier Munoz was named midfielder of the year, and the Belton duo of Andres Martinez and Mitchel Magana were named goalkeeper of the year and newcomer of the year, respectively.
Overseeing the action on the field, Ellison’s Niles Dunnells was named coach of the year, and the Eagles also landed three players on the first team. Michael Kelly led the team with 18 goals and three assists, and junior teammate David Ortega delivered three shutouts and five one-goal outings as goalkeeper, while senior defensive center back Isaac Hill was key in helping Ellison secure the district’s fourth and final playoff berth.
The Eagles also had three players — Jailon Gray, Phillip Saucedo and Edwin Vega — recognized on the second team.
Belton occupied more first- and second-team spots than any other squad with 10, earning two more than Temple and four more than Bryan, which was the only team from the district to win a game in the playoffs.
The Tigers were also the only team with more than three honorable mentions, earning four.
Belton seniors Cade Wenberg and Shire Snell along with juniors Pascal Pfeifer and Mitchell Magana and sophomore Cole Chrisman were placed on the first team, while Ryder Evans, Isaiah Lopez, Nick Howe, Cesar Rios-Torres and Kyle Rimberg landed on the second team.
Wildcats seniors Jose Medrano, Francisco Ortiz and Endi Aguilar Maldonado and junior Jorge Martinez earned first-team recognition, and the quartet was complemented by four teammates — Alejandro Gonzalez, Carlos Hernandez Velasquez, Alejandro Garcia and Imanol Jaramillo Toribio — on the second team.
Outside of the playoff qualifiers, Harker Heights had the strongest showing on the list.
After finishing fifth in the standings, beating Killeen by a single point and Copperas Cove by two points, the Knights were rewarded by seeing six players recognized, including five potential returners. Julian Monjaras and Jaelon Bernal, who are sophomores, and junior Noah Lum landed on the first team for Harker Heights, while juniors Abel De La Rocha and Luca Lokker were placed on the second team with senior Cameron Howard.
The Kangaroos and Bulldawgs each had four players on the list.
For Killeen, Uriel Gomez Vargas and Mauricio Villegas earned first-team recognition, while teammates Gabriel Munoz and Noriel Gomez Vargas were placed on the second team. Copperas Cove’s Gabriel Davis and Evan Thomas landed on the first team, and Kendric Steward and Colby Thomas were second-team selections.
Shoemaker saw two players recognized in the senior tandem of Steven Gomez (first team) and Alec Larkin (second team).
Additionally, four assistant coaches were rewarded for their efforts. Killeen’s Tony Vordtride, Temple’s Romeo Guanjado, Belton’s Carlo Mosnia and Ellison’s Peter Pardo split the award for assistant coach of the year.
ALL-DISTRICT 12-6A BOYS SOCCER
District MVP—Angel Medrano, Temple, sr.
Co-Offensive Player of the Year—Eric Ortiz, Temple, soph.; Fabricio Araujo, Bryan, sr.
Defensive Player of the Year—Tra-Bi Diakite, Killeen, jr.
Goalkeeper Player of the Year—Andres Martinez, Belton, sr.
Midfielder Player of the Year—Javier Munoz, Bryan, sr.
Newcomer Player of the Year—Mitchell Magana, Belton, jr.
Assistant Coaches of the Year—Tony Vordtride, Killeen; Romeo Guanjado, Temple; Carlo Mosnia, Belton; Peter Pardo, Ellison.
Coach of the Year—Niles Dunnells, Ellison.
FIRST TEAM
- Belton—Cade Wenberg, sr.; Pascal Pfeifer, jr.; Cole Chrisman, soph.; Shire Snell, sr.; Mitchell Magana, jr.
- Bryan—Nico Bulhof, sr.; Christopher Chavez, sr.; Josue Gonzalez, soph.; Alex Vasilakis, soph.
- Temple—Jose Medrano, sr.; Francisco Ortiz, sr.; Jorge Martinez, jr.; Endi Aguilar Maldonado, sr.
- Ellison—Isaac Hill, sr.; Michael Kelly, jr.; David Ortega, jr.
- Harker Heights—Julian Manjaras, soph.; Noah Lum, jr.; Jaelon Bernal, soph.
- Killeen—Uriel Gomez Vargas, jr.; Mauricio Villegas, jr.
- Copperas Cove—Gabriel Davis, soph.; Evan Thomas, sr.
- Shoemaker—Steven Gomez, sr.
SECOND TEAM
- Belton—Ryder Evans, sr.; Isaiah Lopez, soph.; Nick Howe, jr.; Cesar Rios-Torres, sr.; Kyle Rimberg, soph.
- Bryan—Luis Sanchez, sr.; Kelvin Zelaya, soph.
- Temple—Alejandro Gonzalez, jr.; Carlos Hernandez Velasquez, sr.; Alejandro Garcia, sr.; Imanol Jaramillo Toribio, jr.
- Ellison—Jailon Gray, sr.; Phillip Saucedo, sr.; Edwin Vega, jr.
- Harker Heights--Abel De La Rocha, jr.; Luca Lokker, jr.; Cameron Howard, sr.
- Killeen—Gabriel Munoz, sr.; Noriel Gomez Vargas, jr.
- Copperas Cove—Kendric Steward, soph.; Colby Thomas, sr.
- Shoemaker—Alec Larkin, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
- Belton—Levi Gray, sr.; Ben Cornette, sr., Kobe Gillians, sr.
- Bryan—Matthew Gibson, jr., Juan Maldonado, sr.; Patricio Martinez, sr.
- Temple—Jonathan Boyd, jr.; Jose Renteria, sr.; Axel Gonzalez-Arroyo, jr.
- Ellison—Guillermo Avalos, soph.; Angel Costilla, sr.; Alex Fernandez, jr.
- Harker Heights—Jacob Howley, fr.; Alex Quiroz, jr.; Jayden Martinez, soph.
- Killeen—Nicholas Dawson, sr.; Caleb Johnson, jr.; Jesus Villegas, sr.
- Copperas Cove—Jeremiah Davis, soph.; Justin Crook, jr.; Joshua Caal, jr.
- Shoemaker—Emiliano Arevalo, sr.; Francis Atalig, sr.; Hamid Hamid, sr.
