BELTON — Mateo Lopez’s sliding goal in the 67th minute Tuesday night lifted Temple over rival Belton 2-1 in the District 12-6A opener for both at Tiger Field.
Lopez capped a skillful sequence from the Wildcats (7-5), who seemed to harness momentum with a tying goal late in the first half and nearly went ahead about 15 minutes into the second half when Jonathan DeLaGarza had his shot hit the crossbar.
All Lopez’s tiebreaking chance encountered was nylon, and it started with a nifty give-and-go between Brandon Arroyo Lopez and Eric Ortiz.
“Basically, I just told them at halftime to start playing as a team and that second goal was a really good team goal,” Temple head coach Matt Corley said.
The Tigers scored 10 minutes into the first, and the Wildcats got their opening goal 5 minutes before halftime. In between, the league rivals spent about equal amounts of time creating promising build-up moments in the midfield only to have their attacks fizzle in and around the penalty box.
Belton had two shots on goal in the first half and both occurred during its scoring sequence. Temple’s lone shot on target was its tying tally. Neither had a corner kick through 40 minutes of action.
“We have a goal that we try to be even or ahead at halftime. I told the guys they did a good job of coming back and getting that goal because I didn’t think we were playing all that great in the first half,” Corley said. “So, getting that first goal before halftime was crucial.”
Belton dropped to 2-5 and will look to rebound against Copperas Cove on Friday.
“We just kind of lost our composure and just started forcing the ball and moving it to our guys. Temple took advantage of it. They did a great job,” Belton coach Ben Bralley said. “We played very well in the first half, gave up the goal late. Second half, they jumped all over us and had too big of a division between our fullbacks, midfielders and forwards, and just looked out of sorts.”
Temple hosts Bryan on Friday.
12-6A BOYS SOCCER
Bryan 1-0-0 (3 pts)
Shoemaker 1-0-0 (3 pts)
Temple 1-0-0 (3 pts)
Copperas Cove 0-0-1 (2 pts)
Ellison 0-0-1 (1 pt)
Belton 0-1-0 (0 pts)
Heights 0-1-0 (0 pts)
Killeen 0-1-0 (0 pts)
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan 3, Killeen 0
- Copperas Cove 1, Ellison 1 (Cove wins shootout 3-1)
- Shoemaker 2, Heights 1
- Temple 2, Belton 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.