BELTON — After last season was abruptly ended because of the coronavirus, leaving Belton in first place but without a chance to capture its second straight District 12-6A title, the Tigers entered this year on a mission to complete their unfinished business.
Entering Friday night at Wilson-Kerzee Field, Belton needed at least a draw with Killeen to secure the district crown. However, ending their regular season with a win on senior night seemed to have a better ring to it for the Tigers.
Levy Gray scored two of Belton’s four second-half goals and Belton held Killeen to just three shots on goal in a physical 6-0 victory to capture the District 12-6A championship and a top-seed heading into the next week’s playoffs.
Belton (13-1-6, 10-1-3) topped 12-6A with 35 points. Bryan and Temple the middle two seeds, and Ellison wrapped up the fourth and final playoff berth with a 2-0 win over Shoemaker on Friday.
The Tigers ended the regular season with three straight wins after drawing in back to back matches with Temple and Bryan. Belton got out to a 1-0 lead on a close score by Pascal Pfeifer in the 28th minute. Ten minutes later, Avery Yberg made it 2-0 when he corralled the ball off a corner kick and tapped it in past Killeen keeper James Wilson, who finished with five saves.
The Tigers extended their lead to 3-0 in the 50th minute after a free kick resulted in a header by James Rimberg.
Gray netted his pair of goals in a 3-minute span. The senior split a pair of defenders and his shot sailed past Wilson and into the top-right corner of the goal in the 61st minute. Gray found the back of the box again in the 64th minute, this time coming from the left side of the goal. His shot rolled past a diving Wilson to give Belton a 5-0 advantage.
After a penalty on Killeen (4-7-3 12-6A), Gautam Ghamande buried a penalty kick to cap the scoring in the 68th minute.
Andres Martinez and Ryder Evans, who combined for three saves, split time in the box for Belton and were credited with the shutout.
GOALS
Belton: Pascal Pfeifer ('28)
Belton: Avery Yberg ('38)
Belton: James Rimberg ('50)
Belton: Levy Gray ('61)
Belton: Gray ('64)
Belton: Gautam Ghamande ('68)
FINAL 12-6A STANDINGS
y-Belton 10-1-3, 35 pts
x-Bryan 9-2-3, 32 pts
x-Temple 9-2-3, 31 pts
x-Ellison 6-6-2, 22 pts
Harker Heights 5-8-1, 17 pts
Killeen 4-7-3, 16 pts
Copperas Cove 4-7-3, 15 pts
Shoemaker 0-14, 0 pts
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched district title
FRIDAY'S SCORES
- Belton 6, Killeen 0
- Bryan 4, Harker Heights 1
- Ellison 2, Shoemaker 0
- Temple 6, Copperas Cove 3
End of Regular Season
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.