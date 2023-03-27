The powerlifting season came to a close Saturday, and a pair of area standouts capped off their campaigns among the state’s elite.
Competing at Abilene’s Taylor County Expo Center, Belton’s Isaac Jones and Salado’s Drew Carter each eclipsed 1,000 total pounds en route to placing fifth at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Meet.
In Division I, Jones hoisted 1,285 pounds with a 505-pound squat, 280 bench press and 500 deadlift, tying for the heaviest in the 132 weight class, while Carter — a 148-pounder — finished just 20 pounds behind third place in the Division II meet. Carter had a total of 1,315 (515-335-465).
Weslaco East’s Logan Maldondo (550-335-480–1,365) and Sealy’s Jeremiah Metzgar (510-345-545–1,400) emerged with the Division I 132 and Division II 148 championships, respectively.
Additionally, Gatesville super heavyweight Zach Bryant led a trio of other top-10 finishers from the area after placing seventh in Division II. Carter used a 655 squat to propel him to a total of 1,540, rounding out the showing with a 385 bench press and 500 deadlift.
Adam Walden, of Lake Belton, and Salado’s Dray McLane were ninth in Division I and 10th in Division II, respectively. Walden, a super heavyweight, finished with 1,630 (700-415-515), and McLane lifted 1,635 (630-425-580) in the 242 weight class.
Salado was one of three area programs with two lifters in attendance.
Lake Belton 114-pounder Seth Fritz was 13th with a 310-215-315–840 total, and Gatesville’s L.J. Hall was 18th (450-340-475–1,265) in the 165 weight class.
A pair of lifters represented Killeen ISD in the Division I meet as Harker Heights 220-pounder Thomas Connolly was 17th (615-395-530–1,540) and Shoemaker 275-pounder Teshawn Byers was 21st (585-365-605–1,555).
The only other qualifier from the area was Temple’s Jer’Vonnie Williams. With 1,310 pounds (480-280-550), he placed 22nd in Division I’s 165 weight class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.