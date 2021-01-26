BELTON — Kirsten Bush has been on a tear for the Belton Lady Tigers. The senior forward’s ability to put the ball into the goal with regularity so far this season has made the already formidable Belton attack that much more so.
It also has the Lady Tigers perfect through three District 12-6A matches.
Bush scored three goals Tuesday night to increase her season total to nine as Belton registered 15 shots on goal in a 5-0 win over rival Temple at Wilson-Kerzee Field.
Temple (3-3-1, 2-1) played strong defense at times but fell behind by a pair of goals in the first half and allowed three second-half scores as well as yielding nine shots on goal after halftime.
Belton registered five shots on target in the opening 10 minutes of the second half and made it 3-0 in the 51st minute when Navarro scored from out front off an assist from Makenna Morrow. Cargile’s slow roller past Mungia about 6 minutes later extended Belton’s lead to 4-0, and Bush completed the hat trick in the 65th minute when she beat Mungia to a loose ball and scored on the empty net to cap a highly productive night for the Lady Tigers.
Senior keeper Katelyn Chrisman earned the shutout for Belton, facing just one shot on goal. Temple’s best scoring chance came in the 72nd minute off of a free kick.
Temple returns to the pitch Friday to host Bryan. Belton plays Copperas Cove on Friday at Wilson-Kerzee Field.
12-6A GIRLS SOCCER
Belton 3-0 (9 pts)
Bryan 3-0 (9 pts)
Temple 2-1 (6 pts)
Copperas Cove 1-2 (3 pts)
Harker Heights 1-2 (3 pts)
Killeen 1-2 (3 pts)
Shoemaker 0-2-1 (2 pts)
Ellison 0-2-1 (1 pt)
TUESDAY'S SCORES
- Belton 5, Temple 0
- Bryan 5, Killeen 1
- Copperas Cove 5, Ellison 0
- Harker Heights 3, Shoemaker 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.