Playing in the final home match of its inaugural season, Chaparral delivered.
After suffering a 3-0 loss at Belton in the first round of District 22-5A play, the Bobcats earned a measure of revenge Monday evening, when they recorded a goal in each half en route to a 2-0 victory.
The Tigers dominated possession in the contest’s initial moments, posting five shots on goal through the first five minutes of action, but Chaparral still managed to capture an early lead.
In the 14th minute, Bobcats senior forward Guillermo Avalos connected on a short shot, and the cushion was never deflated.
Belton only had one shot after halftime, and it came on a free kick with 17 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in regulation, but it was not true.
Chaparral padded its lead as time was expiring thanks to sophomore midfielder Jayden Bennet, who took a free-kick pass and redirected it 25 yards into the back of the net with 2:59 showing on the clock.
Bobcats goalkeeper Andy Garcia, a junior, finished with six saves – all in the first half, when the Tigers attempted 11 of their 12 shots on goal.
Now, Chaparral (3-6-4) turns its attention toward closing the season with a third consecutive victory and potentially qualifying for the playoffs Monday, when it travels to face Killeen, which had not won a district match in its first dozen tries. The Kangaroos fell 3-1 at Chaparral on Feb. 14.
The Bobcats entered the contest versus Belton four points behind Lake Belton for the district’s fourth and final playoff berth.
Thanks to Friday’s 2-0 victory against Killeen, the Tigers already clinched a postseason berth, joining Waco and Waco University.
Belton closes its regular-season schedule Monday at home versus Shoemaker.
Due to the district’s schools having varying spring break schedules, there are no matches Friday with all the games being moved to Monday.
