Belton did not disappoint during its season opener Friday as the Lady Tigers comfortably won their home meet behind a trio of top-10 finishers.
Racing along the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area grounds, sophomore Olivia Brillhart recorded a second-place time of 19 minutes, 26.7 seconds to pace Belton as teammates Liliana Nelson (6th, 21:54.8) and Hailey Schutz (7th, 21:58.6) followed. Reyna Trevino (12th, 22:29.3) and Kaeli Scarlett (21st, 23:16.3) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Tigers, who totaled 48 points.
Lake Belton claimed second place, finishing 24 points behind thanks in part to a fourth-place showing from Parker Ling, who completed the five-kilometer course in 20:57.3.
Waxahachie Life was third with 98 points.
Harker Heights scored 108 points to place fourth with standout Ella Perry capturing the individual championship with a time of 19:16.6, while teammate Kailynn Denney was third overall (20:51.5).
Temple’s Maya Ramirez (9th, 22:17.8) was the only other area athlete to finish in the top 10, helping the Tem-Cats place sixth with 120 points.
Copperas Cove (8th, 192) was also in attendance, and Killeen fielded runners but did not have a complete team. Top performers for the Lady Bulldawgs and Lady Kangaroos were Juliana Sanchez (22nd, 23:17.3) and Aaleyah Henderson (55th, 25:33.0), respectively.
In the boys Class 5A-6A division, Belton finished third in a highly contested race.
Like the Lady Tigers, the Tigers placed three runners in the top seven — Briac Ybanez (4th, 17:03.0), Riley Dyck (6th, 17:27.1) and Clayton Oaks (7th, 17:31.4) — but it was not enough to overtake champion Temple or runner-up Waco Midway.
The Panthers occupied the top two spots with Reeve Tarter (16:11.0) winning the individual title, but the Wildcats placed all five runners in the top 15 to post a field-low 50 points. Midway finished with 54 points and Belton had 57 points.
Temple’s La’Ron Alexander led the quintet with a fifth-place outing in 17:17.9, while Tyson Tamez (8th, 17:34.1) complemented the showing. Then, teammates Anthony Soto (17:56.1), Xavier Tools (17:59.2) and Mateo Lopez (18:02.5) crossed the finish line consecutively, placing 13th, 14th and 15th, respectively.
Cade Perry, of Harker Heights, was ninth with a time of 17:36.1 to help the Knights (188) place seventh — a mere 16 points behind sixth-place Lake Belton.
Led by Jeremiah Calderon (31st, 18:48.1), Copperas Cove was eighth with 237 points, and Killeen did not field a complete team but Martin Siqueiros (18:03.2) was 16th.
Lampasas had the top showings in the Class 1A-4A division with the Badgers and Lady Badgers finishing fourth and sixth, respectively.
Clayton Shaw, who placed ninth with a time of 18:24.1, was the only member of the Badgers’ team to place in the top 20, but Lampasas (124) still finished within 17 points of second-place Georgetown Gateway (107).
Florence’s Angel Parra emerged with fifth-place time of 18:07.2 as the Buffaloes (164) were seventh as a team.
McGregor (91) won the team title, and Goldthwaite’s Connor Bartek (16.:36.1) won the individual title.
On a two-mile course, Nyla Long was eighth overall with a time of 13:29.5, guiding the Lady Badgers to 147 points, while Emily Carbajal (14:06.3) was the Lady Buffaloes’ top performer, placing 18th out of 97 runners.
Florence had 249 points to earn ninth.
Goldthwaite placed four runners in the top 11 to capture the team championship with 38 points — 17 fewer than second-place Hamilton — but none could beat individual winner Kat Helmer, of Waco Live Oak Classic. Her time was 12:46.7.
