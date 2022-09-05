For an entire year, Olivia Brillhart chased her.
Since debuting as a freshman last season, Belton’s standout runner has accomplished a lot, claiming individual titles, helping win team championships and competing among the sport’s elite at the state meet, but despite all the success, Brillhart never beat the area’s premier harrier — Harker Heights junior Ella Perry.
Until now.
Racing along a three-mile course at Temple’s James Wilson Park, Brillhart held off Perry, who won her opening two meets, for the first time in her career en route to capturing the Class 5A-6A championship at the Pro-Fit Invitational.
After spending numerous meets running just behind her former District 12-6A rival, Brillhart admits the victory was special.
“It felt really good,” Brillhart said. “I had never beat Ella, so that was surprising, because I wasn’t going into it expecting to beat her. So, I was really happy with that, and my team was really happy with that.
“I’m not sure if I was trying to beat her. I was just trying to run against her and stay close to her.”
The strategy worked as Brillhart posted a field-low time of 19 minutes, 0.8 seconds, crossing the finish line almost 16 seconds ahead of runner-up Perry (19:16.2).
Although the individual showings were impressive, they were not enough to take the team title.
Despite being a Class 4A program, Salado competed in the higher division and easily earned the gold medals, occupying three of the top 11 spots to accumulate just 53 points. Belton scored 93 to place second.
Placing sixth, Zoie Adcox (20:50.9) led the Lady Eagles, while teammates Alexa Williams (8th, 21:13.6), Penelope Anderson (11th, 21:32.1), Anna Redelsheimer (17th, 21:48.2) and Ally Ihler (18th, 21:50.5) rounded out the scoring for the all-sophomore quintet.
Round Rock McNeil (103) was third, while Lake Belton (123) and Harker Heights (139) followed.
Lady Knights senior Kailynn Denney complemented Perry’s performance, placing third with a time of 20:17.6, and freshman Parker Ling (4th, 20:42.3) paced the Lady Broncos while edging out Shoemaker senior Finley Hunting (5th, 20:47.3).
Belton sophomore Hailey Schutz (10th, 21:28.7) was the only other area runner to place in the top 10.
Temple (7th, 190), Copperas Cove (12th, 317) and Killeen (15th, 415) were also in attendance.
In the boys division, Temple emerged with the team title by the slimmest of margins behind a fourth-place showing from senior Tyson Tamez (16:31.7). The Wildcats, who had four runners in the top 18, finished with 68 points, while Giddings had 69 points.
Georgetown East View (92) was third as senior Antonio Pena won the individual championship, crossing the finish line in 16:07.3.
Belton junior Briac Ybanez (7th, 16:36.4) guided the Tigers to fourth place as a team with 144 points.
Other area teams racing were Shoemaker (9th, 288), Lake Belton (10th, 293), Copperas Cove (14th, 362), Harker Heights (15th, 369) and Chaparral (16th, 386).
ANDERSON, SALADO WIN BOYS TITLES
Salado sophomore Luke Anderson won the Class 1A-4A individual title, finishing in 17:07.8 to help the Eagles record a field-low 41 points for the team championship.
Coulson Boyd, a freshman, finished third overall for Salado with a time of 17:17.5, while teammates Ryan Novotny (6th, 17:38.1), Owen Pitcock (15th, 18:14.7), Brooks Dabney (20th, 18:58.9) and Morgan Hauck (22nd, 19:01.5) completed the scoring.
Florence senior Angel Parra (8th, 17:53.5) paced the Buffaloes to a fourth-place showing with 144 points.
Cameron Yoe (117) and Robinson (140) were second and third, respectively.
In the girls race, Florence sophomore Emily Carbajal had the area’s top time, placing 14th overall, completing the two-mile course in 14:19.1 as the Lady Buffaloes (312) finished 13th.
Salado’s junior varsity team was fourth with 162 points.
Temple Holy Trinity junior Kate Boone (12:50.7) was the individual winner, and Burnet (93) claimed the team title followed by Giddings (109) and Cameron Yoe (134).
