Jaci McGregor won her fifth straight race to start the season and Salado swept the individual titles at the Lampasas Battlin’ Badger Invitational.
McGregor finished the 2-mile course in 12 minutes, 5.7 seconds.
Salado’s Logan Rickey won the boys 5K race in 16:24.6.
McGregor won the boys team title with 57 points. Salado (65) was second, and Gatesville (73) was third. Lampasas finished seventh.
Gatesville’s Luis Macias (16:33.1) finished second. Salado’s Carlo Martinez (16:47.3) finished fourth. Trey Graham of Salado was ninth (17:32.6).
Cody Hinson topped Lampasas runners with a 12th-place finish of 17:40.4.
McGregor won the girls team title with 47 points. Gatesville (59) was second. Salado (75) placed fourth. Lampasas (106) was fifth.
Tasha Thoms (12:45.6) was fourth for Gatesville. Bethany Penrod (12:59.8) was sixth.
Lampasas placed two in the top 10 with Brooke Coffman (seventh, 13:00.7) and Nyla Long (10th, 13:24.4).
ELLISON INVITATIONAL
Ellison’s Kera Harvey posted the top local finish in the Ellison Invitational at Dana Peak Park in Harker Heights.
Harvey placed second in her division and second overall with a time of 19:14.5 on the 5K course.
The boys and girls varsity competitions were divided into two divisions to reduce the size of the fields and comply with UIL COVID-19 cross country guidelines.
There were 115 combined runners in the girls races.
College Station’s Maddie Jones won the race and the overall title with a time of 19:08.8.
College Station led the team standings with 20 points. Belton (91) was third. Ellison (124) was sixth.
Belton placed three in the top 20 with Shannon Cook (12th, 20:46.7), Abigail Cargile (13th, 20:55.4) and Shelby Littlefield (18th, 21:12.7).
Lago Vista dominated the second race, taking the top five spots and a perfect score of 15 points.
Copperas Cove’s Breonna McCarthy-Reese (21:30.1) placed seventh. The Lady Dawgs scored 51 points for second place. Shoemaker (108) finished fourth.
Freshman Emily Poste (23:52.7) was 11th for Cove, and Tori Olsen (23:52.9) was 12th.
Killeen High’s Keniuh Russell (24:02.3) was 14th.
Ellison’s Aaron Crittenden was third (16:03.3) in the opening boys race and third overall.
College Station’s Ricardo Lopez won the race and the overall title with his time of 15:46.8.
College Station also topped the team standings with 44 points. Belton (54) was second. Ellison (97) was fourth, one point behind Round Rock Stony Point.
Zach Dennison (16:08.2), David Duncan (16:09) and Clayton Oaks (16:13.4) placed sixth, seventh and eighth for Belton.
In the second boys race, Killeen’s Gian Mikel Pulido finished second. His time of 16:59.1 was 23rd overall.
There were 109 total runners in the two boys races.
Shoemaker’s Tyrek Davis (17:41.4) finished sixth in the second race.
Cove’s Ayden Seymour (17:53.2) was seventh.
Waco led the second race standings with 55 points. Cove (72) was third. Killeen (100) was fifth, and Shoemaker (143) was sixth.
