BELTON — Belton continued its upward trend Tuesday, recording its first district win on a mild, pleasant night during which it also celebrated its five seniors.
Ramsey Curran finished 4-for-5, including a towering home run as the Lady Tigers seized control in the third, to pace a 15-hit attack as Belton erased an early deficit and cruised to a 13-3, six-inning District 22-5A win over Killeen at Lady Tiger Field.
It marked Belton’s (5-9-2, 1-1) third victory in the last four days after it knocked off Albany and Comanche to close out the Clifton tournament Saturday.
Curran later put the finishing touch on the run-rule outcome with a hard
liner through the left side to plate Aizlenn Canava for the game’s final margin with two outs in the sixth.
Curran, Belton’s first baseman, had three singles and three RBIs to lead a group of five Lady Tigers to each have at least two hits. Canava (2-for-5), Lucy Gaines (2-for-4), Lauren Vazquez (2-for-3) and Malorie Holman (2-for-3) rounded out the crew.
“A ‘W’ is a ‘W.’ We have to get every one of those we have a chance to get,” Belton coach Jeremy Engelke said. “Senior night, everybody contributed, so it was a good night. Ramsey’s coming up big. She stays hot like that, she’s trouble, that’s for sure.”
Curran’s big blast capped a five-run third when she lifted a high shot over the left-fiend fence to provide an 8-3 advantage in what was the third and final lead change of the night.
Killeen (0-17-1, 0-2) opened with two runs after its first four batters reached safely in the first but Belton responded with a three-run, two-out rally in its half.
The Lady Kangaroos evened the count again in the third when Deanndra Jones ripped a single into left to score Julia Jurewicz, but Vasquez saved the Lady Tigers from another deficit when she easily threw out Anisia Dean, who was trying to score from second, at home plate.
It was Vasquez’s second outfield assist of the night. She also punched out Killeen leadoff hitter Jurewicz at second base when she tried to stretch her game-opening single into an extra base.
Jones and Leilani Maneafaiga each had two hits to lead Killeen’s six-hit attack.
Belton again answered Killeen in its half of the third, this time taking the lead for good with five two-out runs.
Iris Molina’s looping single into shallow left scored Bekah Bledsoe to start the barrage, after which Canava knocked a two-run single and Curran then punctuated the inning with her blast to left.
Killeen’s deficit would only grow from there.
“We didn’t play the way we planned to play but we’ll take it,” Engelke said. “We just have to execute a little bit better in certain situations. We missed some signs tonight. We’re going to play hard and we’re going to play aggressive, but we can’t make mental mistakes and that’s something we have to clean up.”
Holman, Canava, Kaylee Jordan, Bledsoe and Alexis Burgess were Belton’s five seniors who were given gift baskets in a pre-game ceremony to honor the upperclassmen.
Jordan got the complete-game win in the circle, striking out five and retiring nine of the final 12 batters she faced after her team gave her some breathing room.
Belton’s group of seniors combined to score six runs and knock in six in the victory. Belton will travel to Waco to continue league play Friday night.
DISTRICT 22-5A
- Belton 13, Killeen 3, 6 innings
- Ellison 17, Chaparral 1, 4 innings
- Lake Belton 11, Waco 1, 6 innings
