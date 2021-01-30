BELTON — Kayden Downs didn’t have an impressive stat-line following the end of the first quarter Friday night. The senior point guard registered no points or shot attempts despite the Belton Tigers leading the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs 22-10 entering the second quarter.
What the three-year varsity starter did accomplish in the early portions of Belton’s District 12-6A contest was what the Tigers have come to expect from Downs: running the offense and playing tight defense.
Oh, and Downs did eventually get in on the scoring action, too.
Downs scored 18 points, 14 of which came in the middle two quarters and was second on the team to T.J. Johnson’s game-high 24 points, and Belton bounced back from a rough-shooting Tuesday defeat with a 72-51 win against Copperas Cove at Tiger Gym.
“We were ready to get back to work today after losing on Tuesday,” said Downs, who missed all of last season with an injury. “This season has meant everything to me. Getting to play during Covid, coming back from the injury and getting one more go-around with my teammates. It’s been amazing so far, but we have a lot left to accomplish.”
The win moves Belton (16-5, 7-3) into a three-way tie for second place in district with four games left. The Tigers have three straight road games — at Ellison, Bryan and Shoemaker — before wrapping up their 12-6A slate at home against Harker Heights.
“We want to get to win No. 8. We believe that if we can get to eight wins, that puts us in the playoffs,” Belton head coach Jason Fossett said. “Until we get to eight wins, we don’t feel like we’ve accomplished anything. We want to keep working.”
After falling to Temple 53-43 on Tuesday, Belton looked to get back on track against the Bulldawgs, who the Tigers defeated 82-67 in the teams’ last meeting. Led by eight points from Johnson and a trio of 3-pointers by Ben Jones, Belton took a 12-point lead into the second quarter. Downs finished with nine points in the frame and lead the Tigers to a 40-21 advantage at halftime.
Downs continued his hot shooting in the third quarter, finishing 2-for-3 from the field and adding a free throw for five points in the period. Downs finished the game with 6-for-8 shooting, 1-for-2 from 3 and 5-for-5 from the charity stripe.
“If (Downs) is healthy last year, I think we make the playoffs. He was all-district his sophomore year, so to get him back this year was like getting a really good move-in kid,” Fossett said. “He does everything we need him to do.”
Belton took a 57-40 lead into the fourth quarter and Johnson added to the impressive victory with a one-handed slam dunk with less than 6 minutes left that made it 66-42. Fossett pulled four of his five starters in the closing minutes, but left his reliable floor general on the court to ensure the outcome.
Belton shot 48 percent (25-for-52) for the game, and went 7-for-21 from 3 and 15-for-22 from the foul line.
Jones scored 12 points, all from 3-point range, and T.J. Johnson made nine of 20 shots.
For Copperas Cove (8-9, 4-6), Isaiah Chisolm scored 13 points, and Bryce Smith and Dequan Seda added eight points apiece.
“It’s tough trying to guard a player like T.J. Johnson and make sure Belton doesn’t knock down too many threes,” Copperas Cove head coach Travis Boyce said.
“Most of our defenders need help guarding T.J., but when that help comes, it’s tough because any one of Belton’s players can knock down shots from deep.
“It’s just tough.”
12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL
x-Ellison 9-1
Belton 7-3
Bryan 7-3
Harker Heights 7-3
Copperas Cove 4-6
Shoemaker 4-6
Temple 2-8
Killeen 0-10
x-clinched playoff spot
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 72, Copperas Cove 51
- Bryan 64, Temple 56
- No. 13 Ellison 61, Harker Hts 44
- Shoemaker 78, Killeen 58
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
- Belton at No. 13 Ellison, 7 p.m.
- Copperas Cove at Bryan, 7 p.m.
- Killeen at Harker Heights, 7 p.m.
- Shoemaker at Temple, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.