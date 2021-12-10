Belton did not have to win, but the Lady Tigers needed to.
Looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, Belton opened its District 12-6A schedule Friday, travelng to Shoemaker, where the Lady Grey Wolves earned a 36-26 victory last year en route to sweeping the season series.
Although a loss would not significantly affect their postseason chances, the Lady Tigers understood a victory could benefit the program beyond the standings, and they capitalized on the opportunity.
Belton used a 12-3 outburst in the first quarter to take control and never eased up, cruising to a 46-31 win that was far more meaningful than anything the score could indicate, according to Lady Tigers first-year head coach Eric Regier.
“It is a huge confidence builder when you see 1-0 next to your name in the standings,” he said. “It makes you hold your chin up a little higher, and it lets you feel like you belong.
“Every game is going to be competitive, and now, we are starting to expect to win every game, and this performance just helps reiterate that.”
Belton (6-8, 1-0) faced little adversity in the contest after Shoemaker sophomore guard Sophia Edwin connected on a 3-pointer for the game’s first points. The Lady Tigers responded with a pair of free throws from Anna Beamesderfer before teammate Esperanza Moreno made a 3-pointer, giving Belton a lead it would not relinquish.
The baskets were part of a streak of nine unanswered points for the Lady Tigers, who saw their lead grow to 12-6 before taking a 12-8 advantage into the second quarter. The Lady Grey Wolves pulled within two points, 12-10, after Edwin stole the ball and converted a fast-break layup.
They would not get any closer, though.
Belton recorded 11 of the game’s next 13 points to create a double-digit cushion, 23-12, and Shoemaker never trimmed the deficit below eight points for the duration of the contest.
“We just played good defense,” Regier said, “made some buckets, and then, we kept that lead. We had a lead against Marble Falls on Tuesday, and we let it go, so that is what we’ve been preaching in practice the last couple days — when we build a lead, we have to make winning plays to keep it.
“They just did a great job of taking care of the ball, getting good shots and rebounding.”
Senior guard Ayanna Jones led the Lady Tigers offensively, scoring a game-high 14 points, while Beamesderfer finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Additionally, Moreno and McKenna Maddux (9 rebounds, 3 steals) scored six points apiece as Belton made 18 of 40 field-goal attempts.
In defeat, guard Amarria Cook and Edwin had 11 points apiece for the Lady Grey Wolves, and Shayna Cook contributed seven points.
Despite the outcome, both teams must quickly move on.
Each returns to the court Tuesday, when the Lady Tigers host two-time defending district champion Harker
Heights, while Shoemaker (10-6, 0-1) welcomes Bryan.
The squads will compete in one more game with the Lady Grey Wolves traveling to Ellison and Killeen playing at Belton on Friday before the holiday breaks halts the district schedule until Jan. 4.
By then, both Shoemaker and the Lady Tigers will have participated in a tournament, adding to their collective experience in advance of the final push toward the playoffs — a place the Grey Wolves have only been once since 2017 and a destination Belton has not visited in five years.
And simply having more time together on the court will be extremely beneficial, according to Shoemaker first-year head coach Kellen Hearn.
“Just playing is going to be big for our young kids and our team as a whole,” he said. “We need as many basketball games together as we can get to build our team chemistry.
“We’ve got a long season ahead, and we’re not going to hang our heads over one loss, but these next couple weeks will give us the opportunity we need to do some growing.”
12-6A GIRLS OPENING NIGHT
- Belton 46, Shoemaker 31
- Ellison 74, Bryan 29
- Harker Heights 53, Copperas Cove 41
- Killeen 49, Temple 43
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
- Bryan at Shoemaker, 7 p.m.
- Copperas Cove at Killeen, 7 p.m.
- Ellison at Temple, 7 p.m.
- Harker Heights at Belton, 7 p.m.
