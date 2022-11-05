Field goal on final play gives Belton outright 11-5A-D2 title
WACO — Belton had to wait until the final second of its regular-season finale to see its two-decade long drought end.
Looking to earn the program’s first outright district championship since 1999, the Tigers trailed Waco University by a point with 42 seconds remaining in regulation. But after covering 59 yards on a last-ditch drive, Belton senior Cole Chrisman connected on a 22-yard field goal as time expired to give the Tigers a 31-29 win and secure their District 11-5A-II championship.
With the victory, the Tigers will host Austin Northeast (4-5-1) in the opening round of the playoffs next week.
The score held until University (5-5, 4-2) put together an 11-play, 84-yard scoring drive that ended with JaShaun Manghane’s 9-yard touchdown pass to London Smith, and Makhi Sandolph’s ensuing 2-point conversion run gave the Trojans a 29-28 advantage with 42 seconds left.
Brown sandwiched completions of 17 and 18 yards around his run of 19 yards and, after the Trojans picked up a false start penalty, Chrisman completed the comeback.
Brown completed 13 of 23 passes for 199 yards and two 43-yard touchdowns — each to LeBlanc, who finished with seven catches for 144 yards — while also carrying the ball five times for 43 yards. Additionally, sophomore running back Shaun Snapp had 14 rushes for 94 yards, and senior LJ Underwood had 84 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.
The Tigers were first to get on the scoreboard, but they didn’t maintain the momentum as mistakes plagued the remainder of the opening half.
After the squads exchanged punts to begin the contest, Belton put together a five-play, 83-yard drive that culminated with Brown’s first 43-yard touchdown pass to LeBlanc with 5:37 remaining in the first quarter.
Then, the Trojans claimed control.
On the Tigers’ next possession, they maneuvered 75 yards to get inside the University 10-yard line but lost a fumble, and Trojans senior defensive back Dantrell Degrate returned the ball 88 yards to the end zone to tie the score with 40 seconds left in the period.
Belton had a three-and-out on the ensuing drive, and University needed just a single snap to capitalize. Sandolph broke free for a 67-yard touchdown a mere 16 seconds into the second quarter, and the 14-7 advantage held for the duration of the half.
The Tigers had another opportunity to score after reaching first-and-goal at the Trojans 1-yard line, but University’s defense held, and Chrisman missed a 22-yard field goal try.
Belton finished the first half with 219 total yards behind 77 yards rushing from Snapp. Brown completed seven of 12 passes for 107 yards, with LeBlanc accounting for 82 yards on four catches.
The Trojans totaled just 118 yards in the half.
The Tigers used a 14-point third quarter to erase their halftime deficit as Underwood punched in a 2-yard run before junior linebacker Wyatt Butler’s 55-yard fumble return for a touchdown gave Belton the 21-14 lead with 5:42 left in the period.
BELTON 31, WACO UNIVERSITY 29
Belton 7 0 14 10 — 31
University 7 7 0 15 — 29
Bel — Slade LeBlanc 43 pass from Ty Brown (Cole Chrisman kick)
Uni – Dantrell Degrate 88 fumble return (Adrian Monreal kick)
Bel – LJ Underwood 2 run (Chrisman kick)
Bel – Wyatt Butler 55 fumble return (Chrisman kick)
Uni – Sandolph 7 run (Monreal kick)
Bel – LeBlanc 43 pass from Brown (Chrisman kick)
Uni – London Smith 9 pass from JaShaun Manghane (Sandolph run)
Bel – Chrisman 22 field goal
TEAM STATISTICS
Bel Uni
First downs 22 13
Rushes-yards 43-219 24-100
Passing yards 199 228
Comp.-Att.-Int. 13-23-1 14-29-0
Punts-average 4-41.0 7-29.3
Fumbles-lost 2-1 4-1
Penalties-yards 9-90 8-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Belton, Shaun Snapp 14-94, Underwood 23-84, Brown 5-43, Mason Ramm 1-(minus 2). University, Sandolph 10-109, Naje Drakes 5-15, LaDarrius Evans 2-6, JaShaun Manghane 7-(minus 30).
PASSING — Belton, Brown 13-23-1-199. University, Manghane 13-28-0-193, Drakes 1-1-0-35.
RECEIVING — Belton, LeBlanc 7-144, Isaac Abel 3-39, Ramm 1-11, Underwood 1-3, Karson Dunn 1-2. University, Smith 5-82, Drakes 4-58, Antonio Miles 2-26, ZyKorine Young 1-35, De’Quayvion Ervin 1-18, Sandolph 1-9.
11-5A-D2 SCORES
Belton 31, Waco University 29
Leander Rouse 42, Elgin 23
Pflugerville 27, Pflugerville Connally 7
OFF: Chaparral
FINAL STANDINGS
y-Belton 6-0
x-Elgin 4-2
x-Leander Rouse 4-2
x-Waco University 4-2
Pflugerville 2-4
Chaparral 1-5
Pflugerville Connally 0-6
