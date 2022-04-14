DISTRICT 12-6A MEET
Final results at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen:
(Top four in each event advance to District 11/12-6A area meet)
BOYS
Team — 1. Harker Heights, 114; 2. Ellison, 110; 3. Temple, 99; 4. Belton, 87; 5. Shoemaker, 84; 6. Killeen, 69; 7. Bryan, 35; 8. Copperas Cove, 17.
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Chatman, Heights, 48-6½; 2. Tibbs, Shoemaker, 46-11½; 3. Engelke, Belton, 46-2¼; 4. Ealoms, Bryan, 45-9; 5. Brown, Temple, 45-4; 6. Marshall, Heights, 44-6½.
Discus — 1. Ealoms, Bryan, 158-0; 2. Engelke, Belton, 149-6; 3. Marshall, Heights, 148-4; 4. Mungia, Temple, 135-0; 5. Lanxon, Heights, 131-5; 6. Hunt, Belton, 130-4.
Long jump — 1. Scoby, Killeen, 22-10; 2. Maple, Heights, 22-7; 3. Sanford, Heights, 22-6½; 4. Landours, Killeen, 21-9; 5. Caldwell, Shoemaker, 21-7; 6. Moreland, Temple, 21-6.
Triple jump — 1. Maple, Heights, 47-1½; 2. Scoby, Killeen, 45-5; 3. White, Heights, 44-5; 4. Sapp, Killeen, 43-10½; 5. Donnell, Cove, 43-5; 6. Peoples, Temple, 42-9½.
High jump — 1. Alexander, Shoemaker, 6-6; 2. Turner, Bryan, 6-4; 3. Stanford, Heights, 6-2; 4. West, Belton, 6-2; 5. Jackson, Killeen, 6-0; 6. Wright, Killeen, 6-0.
Pole vault — 1. Robinson, Temple, 12-0; 2. Kime, Heights, 12-0; 3. Roberts, Belton, 12-0; 4. Willess, Belton, 11-6; 5. Torres, Temple, 11-6; 6. Lamberte, Belton, 11-0.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Crittenden, Ellison, 9:44.53; 2. Dennison, Belton, 9:56.02; 3. Oaks, Belton, 10:03.99; 4. Ybanez, Belton, 10:05.13; 5. Carranza, Ellison, 10:21.27; 6. Cox, Ellison, 10:44.51.
4x100 relay — 1. Heights, 42.06; 2. Temple, 42.13; 3. Ellison, 42.42; 4. Killeen, 42.99; 5. Cove, 43.11.
800 — 1. Tamez, Temple, 1:58.21; 2. Crittenden, Ellison, 1:58.41; 3. Oaks, Belton, 2:01.45; 4. Soto, Temple, 2:01.51; 5. Perry, Heights, 2:02.61; 6. Maxey, Heights, 2:04.39.
110 hurdles — 1. Newman, Belton, 14.40; 2. Chaquette, Ellison, 15.44; 3. Glass, Cove, 15.47; 4. Chambers, Bryan, 15.76; 5. Esquerra, Shoemaker, 16.00; 6. Flonnory, Heights, 16.17.
100 — 1. Taylor, Temple, 10.45; 2. McGee, Ellison, 10.60; 3. Hood, Heights, 10.64; 4. Roberts, Cove, 10.67; 5. Hicks, Shoemaker, 10.68; 6. Robinson, Temple, 10.98.
4x200 relay — 1. Ellison, 1:26.57; 2. Temple, 1:27.90; 3. Heights, 1:28.58; 4. Shoemaker, 1:28.81; 5. Killeen, 1:30.15; 6. Belton, 1:36.95.
400 — 1. Terrell, Shoemaker, 46.67; 2. Thomas, Killeen, 50.01; 3. Wilkerson, Shoemaker, 50.43; 4. Stinson, Shoemaker, 50.67; 5. Aristole, Ellison, 50.71; 6. Vann, Heights, 50.77.
300 hurdles — 1. Newman, Belton, 38.04; 2. Turner, Bryan, 40.14; 3. Esquerra, Shoemaker, 40.94; 4. Richardson, Killeen, 41.12; 5. Ford, Shoemaker, 41.62; 6. Chambers, Bryan, 42.24.
200 — 1. Terrell, Shoemaker, 21.56; 2. Bell, Ellison, 21.70; 3. Caldwell, Shoemaker, 21.90; 4. Emanuel, Heights, 21.96; 5. Robinson, Temple, 22.92.
1,600 — 1. Crittenden, Ellison, 4:19.01; 2. Tamez, Temple, 4:27.58; 3. Dennison, Belton, 4:28.19; 4. Oaks, Belton, 4:33.22; 5. Ybanez, Belton, 4:33.31; 6. Carranza, Ellison, 4:37.40.
4x400 relay — 1. Ellison, 3:22.56; 2. Killeen, 3:23.38; 3. Temple, 3:26.13; 4. Shoemaker, 3:27.80; 5. Heights, 3:30.52; 6. Cove, 3:32.96.
GIRLS
Team — 1. Harker Heights, 113; 2. Killeen, 106; 3. Temple, 100; 4. Bryan, 76; 5. (tie) Belton and Ellison, 68; 7. Shoemaker, 53; 8. Copperas Cove, 33.
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Otis, Heights, 39-11; 2. Toala, Cove, 37-5½; 3. Millet, Ellison, 35-7; 4. Reed, Bryan, 32-5¾; 5. Robinson-Thompson, Killeen, 32-5½; 6. Marrie, Cove, 31-3¼.
Discus — 1. Otis, Heights, 128-5; 2. Cloud, Heights, 107-4; 3. Toala, Cove, 100-9; 4. Hentz, Killeen, 98-7; 5. Daniels, Shoemaker, 94-2; 6. Jones, Bryan, 90-4.
Long jump — 1. Jones, Belton, 21-1½; 2. Mack, Temple, 19-1; 3. Brunn, Killeen, 17-8; 4. Barnes, Killeen, 17-5½; 5. Adkins, Bryan, 17-1¾; 6. Wells, Bryan, 17-1½.
Triple jump — 1. Jones, Belton, 40-11; 2. Adkins, Bryan, 37-10½; 3. Brunn, Killeen, 37-2; 4. Gaston, Cove, 35-6¼; 5. Brown, Ellison, 35-1¼; 6. Mouton, Killeen, 34-10½.
High jump — 1. Gonzalez, Shoemaker, 5-2; 2. Mack, Temple, 5-2; 3. Holley, Temple, 5-0; 4. Gaston, Cove; 5. (tie) Perez, Belton and Cveck, Heights and Oliver, Heights, 4-10.
Pole vault — 1. King, Temple, 9-0; 2. Vaden, Temple, 9-0; 3. Prentiss, Temple, 9-0; 4. Gauntt, Belton, 9-0; 5. Todaro, Bryan, 8-6; 6. Champlin, Belton, 7-6.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Perry, Heights, 11:16.22; 2. Brillhart, Belton, 11:20.06; 3. Denney, Heights, 11”36.51; 4. Hunting, Shoemaker, 12:27.49; 5. Cook, Belton, 12:48.76; 6. Williamson, Bryan, 13:17.74.
4x100 relay — 1. Killeen, 48.14; 2. Bryan, 48.98; 3. Shoemaker, 49.22; 4. Cove, 49.54; 5. Ellison, 49.55; 6. Temple, 49.73.
800 — 1. Mouton, Killeen, 2:19.73; 2. Perry, Heights, 2:21.54; 3. Harvey, Ellison, 2:24.26; 4. Robinson, Shoemaker, 2:26.78; 5. Denney, Heights, 2:30.49; 6. Trevino, Belton, 2:35.52.
100 hurdles — 1. Mack, Temple, 13.79; 2. Howard, Ellison, 15.25; 3. Carter, Killeen, 15.62; 4. Harper, Heights, 15.64; 5. Tanner, Shoemaker, 16.56; 6. Hymes, Heights, 16.71.
100 — 1. Jones, Belton, 11.66; 2. Sanders, Killeen, 12.23; 3. Dotson, Ellison, 12.32; 4. Edwin, Shoemaker, 12.40; 5. Dawson, Heights, 12.46; 6. Gafford, Bryan, 12.48.
4x200 relay — 1. Bryan, 1:40.80; 2. Temple, 1:43.27; 3. Heights, 1:45.98; 4. Ellison, 1:46.02; 5. Killeen, 1:46.99; 6. Shoemaker, 1:48.18.
400 — 1. Mouton, Killeen, 56.91; 2. Belthea, Heights, 59.02; 3. Harvey, Ellison, 59.27; 4. Lee, Shoemaker, 59.90; 5. Thorpe, Cove, 1:00.46; 6. Sims, Killeen, 1:01.58.
300 hurdles — 1. Adkins, Bryan, 44.10; 2. Mack, Temple, 44.96; 3. Hymes, Heights, 45.99; 4. Ramirez, Bryan, 47.90; 5. Tanner, Shoemaker, 48.72; 6. Minor, Temple, 49.68.
200 — 1. Jones, Belton, 23.86; 2. Barnes, Killeen, 24.46; 3. Adkins, Bryan, 24.46; 4. Johnson, Temple, 24.90; 5. Richardson, Temple, 25.19; 6. Dotson, Ellison, 25.55.
1,600 — 1. Perry, Heights, 5:08.62; 2. Brillhart, Belton, 5:18.85; 3. Denney, Heights, 5:28.86; 4. Hunting, Shoemaker, 5:40.79; 5. Cook, Belton, 5:51.82; 6. Dombrowski, Ellison, 5:53.63.
4x400 relay — 1. Ellison, 4:01.74; 2. Killeen, 4:01.91; 3. Temple, 4:05.88; 4. Heights, 4:07.29; 5. Shoemaker, 4:08.39; 6. Belton, 4:15.93.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.