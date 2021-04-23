Brady Shadrick homered, tripled and was the winning pitcher Friday as the Belton Tigers rolled to a 10-3 win at Shoemaker to clinch the outright District 12-6A championship.
Shadrick drove in two runs. He pitched four innings as the starter, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out seven. He did not walk anyone.
The Tigers (12-1 12-6A) had plenty of offensive standouts. Ben Jones homered, drove in two runs and scored twice. Josh Westbrook was 2-for-3 with a run and RBI. Cooper Babcock and Keagan Wolfe each doubled and drove in two runs.
Jacob Estrada pitched the final three innings to earn a save. He gave up one run on one hit. He fanned seven and walked three.
Belton already had a share of the 12-6A title before Friday's game. The Tigers needed just another win or Heights loss to take it outright, and they got both. Heights lost 3-0 at Copperas Cove.
The Tigers host Killeen on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in their 12-6A finale.
LAKE BELTON 12, JARRELL 4: At Temple, Connor Bartz doubled twice and drove in two runs as part of a four-hit night and the Broncos remained in a tie for the District 19-4A lead heading into the final week of the season.
Peanut Brazzle homered for the Broncos. Mason Trovinger had two hits.
Lake Belton and Taylor, an 8-1 winner over Burnet, are 10-3 in league play. The Broncos play Tuesday and Friday against fifth-place Burnet. Taylor's final two games are against third-place Georgetown Gateway.
12-6A BASEBALL
y-Belton 12-1
x-Harker Heights 9-4
Copperas Cove 8-5
Ellison 7-5
Temple 6-6
Bryan 5-7
Killeen 2-10
Shoemaker 1-12
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched district championship
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 10, Shoemaker 3
- Copperas Cove 3, Harker Heights 0
- Ellison at Bryan, ppd.
- Temple at Killeen, ppd.
SATURDAY'S GAME
- Ellison at Bryan, 6 p.m.
