Tonight has the potential to be a changing of the guards.
Harker Heights entered the District 12-6A schedule with high expectations of eventually capturing the championships in both boys and girls basketball. And rightfully so.
The No. 13 Knights have been ranked in the state polls for multiple weeks, while the Lady Knights easily earned the last two district titles.
Challengers, however, have emerged.
After combining to reach the playoffs just twice since 2016, both Belton’s boys and girls teams could be in sole possession of first place in the standings by defeating Harker Heights tonight.
With a win, the Tigers (5-1) would be tied with the Knights (6-0) while owning the early tiebreaker, and a Lady Tigers’ victory coupled with an Ellison loss to Temple would leave them alone atop the field with less than three weeks remaining in the regular season.
Although the encounters are critical, they are not the only intriguing matchups on the schedule as every area school except Lampasas, which is on a district bye, is in action tonight.
GIRLS
TEMPLE AT ELLISON
The district standings are split with the top four teams all residing within one game of each other, leaving the title race wide open as the regular season schedule begins to wind down. Perhaps equally as important as a championship, though, is positioning within the standings.
Ultimately every team wants to extend its season in the playoffs, but first-round encounters with ultra-talented District 11-6A teams make advancing difficult every season. Currently, No. 1 DeSoto, No. 7 Cedar Hill and No. 8 Duncanville await as potential opponents.
While the Lady Eagles (6-2) and Tem-Cats (5-3) want to win the district championship, they also desperately want the accompanying first seed in the playoffs to avoid the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex trio, and a victory tonight would be a gigantic step in that direction.
KILLEEN AT COPPERAS COVE
With five games left on the schedule, the Lady Kangaroos’ and Lady Bulldawgs’ playoff hopes are fading as they each sit two games behind fourth place with identical 3-5 records. Whoever wins tonight could have their chances resuscitated, however, especially if Ellison defeats Temple to close the gap between fourth and fifth place.
Both squads are coming off lopsided losses as Harker Heights beat the Lady Bulldawgs 63-31 and Temple defeated the Lady Kangaroos 43-28 on Tuesday.
Killeen narrowly won the first-round game against Copperas Cove, earning a 60-58 victory at home.
BOYS
BRYAN AT SHOEMAKER
After a strong start to district competition, the Grey Wolves (3-3) struggled in their last two contests, falling to Copperas Cove and Belton, and now reside in a tight race for their playoff lives. Shoemaker is in a three-way tie with Bryan and two-time defending champion Ellison for third place with Copperas Cove (2-4) and Temple (2-4) trailing closely behind.
But defeating the Vikings to conclude the first round could trigger a resurgence as the Grey Wolves beat three of their next four opponents by a combined 23 points in the series openers.
GATESVILLE AT GLEN ROSE
The Hornets have one of the longest postseason droughts in the area, missing out every season since 2013, but Gatesville took a big step toward returning Tuesday, defeating Stephenville 43-41.
Now, the Hornets need to do it again.
With the victory, Gatesville (1-1) sits right in the middle of the five-team field entering tonight’s contest against the Tigers, who have lost two of their last three games and are 0-1 in district.
Knowing district leaders Lampasas (2-0) and Brownwood (1-0) are looming on the upcoming schedule should also create an added sense of importance for Gatesville. The Lions won the first encounter with the Hornets by 25 points, 91-66, at home.
BOYS
District 12-6A
- No. 13 Harker Heights at Belton
- Ellison at Temple
- Copperas Cove at Killeen
- Bryan at Shoemaker
District 6-4A
- Gatesville at Glen Rose
- Lampasas BYE
District 19-4A
- Salado at Jarrell
- Lake Belton at Burnet
District 19-3A
- Florence at Rockdale
GIRLS
District 12-6A
- Belton at Harker Heights
- Temple at Ellison
- Killeen at Copperas Cove
- Shoemaker at Bryan
District 6-4A
- Gatesville at No. 11 Glen Rose
- Lampasas BYE
District 19-4A
- Salado at Jarrell
- Lake Belton at Burnet
District 19-3A
- Florence at Rockdale
