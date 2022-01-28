Tonight is potentially the beginning of the end.
Since the University Interscholastic League allowed teams to begin practicing in mid October, players and coaches across the state have worked toward earning playoff berths.
Unfortunately for some, the pursuit will be in vain.
With just four games remaining in the District 12-6A girls schedule, time is simply running out for some teams.
Both Shoemaker and Bryan’s postseason hopes hang in the balance tonight. Sitting in a tie for seventh place in the eight-team field with identical 2-8 records, a loss for either equals elimination.
The Lady Grey Wolves host two-time defending district champion Harker Heights (8-2), while Bryan (2-8) travels to Killeen (5-5).
While not as dire, Copperas Cove (3-7) is in an equally precarious position facing district co-leader Ellison (8-2). Should the Lady Bulldawgs lose, they would have to win all their remaining games and have Belton or Temple lose out, including tonight’s contests, for an opportunity at the playoffs.
The District 12-6A boys schedule still has six games remaining, but Killeen is in danger of falling out of playoff contention with a 1-7 record. A defeat at Bryan (3-5) tonight would force the Kangaroos to rely on the top teams collapsing down the stretch.
Even if Killeen beats the Vikings and wins all its remaining games, Shoemaker (4-4) needs to just collect three victories to prevent the Kangaroos from qualifying.
Although a number of teams enter the evening with playoff aspirations teetering on the outcome, not every game is do or die. In fact, several have the opportunity to create chaos.
BOYS
SHOEMAKER AT NO. 21 HARKER HEIGHTS
The Knights are adjusting after losing two players for the remainder of the season following a game-ending brawl at Copperas Cove. A total of 11 other Harker Heights players, who were suspended for one game as punishment for the incident, are back in the lineup and helped guide the Knights to a one-sided 75-32 win against Bryan (3-5) on Tuesday.
Now, despite the setbacks, state-ranked Harker Heights (6-2) has an opportunity to climb back atop the standings should first-place Belton slip at Temple tonight.
The Grey Wolves (4-4) have lost three of their last four games, but the defeats have only come by a combined 15 points, and they, too, have plenty to play for.
With a win and the correct series of events unfolding elsewhere around the district, fourth-place Shoemaker could be one game behind second place and a mere two games behind first place with five games remaining in the regular season.
This will also serve as the final district encounter for the longtime rivals for the foreseeable future as the Grey Wolves prepare to be lowered to Class 5A in the upcoming UIL realignment.
NO. 20 BELTON AT TEMPLE
Like Harker Heights and Shoemaker, tonight concludes this longtime district rivalry as Belton will be dropped to Class 5A next season, but the series has the potential to pause on a high note.
The No. 20 Tigers are rolling behind senior standout T.J. Johnson, who recently recorded the 2,500th point of his career. Belton (7-1) has won six consecutive games by an average of 18.2 points, including an 83-29 victory Tuesday versus Killeen, in a streak dating back to Jan. 4, when it lost at home 50-47 to the Wildcats.
Temple (3-5) is fighting to climb into fourth place in the standings, and while they are struggling to find consistency, records are irrelevant in this rivalry.
GIRLS
TEMPLE AT BELTON
These longtime foes will also be playing for the final time in district, and like their boy counterparts, the last encounter ended with a three-point margin as the Tem-Cats won 38-35.
Temple (6-4) has won three of its previous four games, while Belton (6-4) is heading in the opposite direction, losing consecutive games by a combined 39 points.
With just three games remaining after tonight, the winner will be in sole possession of third place and will practically clinch a playoff berth if Killeen loses to Bryan.
FRIDAY BOYS SCHEDULE
District 12-6A
- No. 20 Belton at Temple
- Copperas Cove at Ellison
- Shoemaker at No. 21 Harker Heights
- Killeen at Bryan
District 6-4A
- Gatesville BYE
- Lampasas at Brownwood
District 19-4A
- Salado at Lake Belton
District 19-3A
- Florence at Lexington
FRIDAY GIRLS SCHEDULE
District 12-6A
- Temple at Belton
- Ellison at Copperas Cove
- Harker Heights at Shoemaker
- Bryan at Killeen
District 6-4A
- Gatesville BYE
- Lampasas at Brownwood
District 19-4A
- Salado at Lake Belton
District 19-3A
- Florence at Lexington
