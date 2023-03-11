SOCCER
BOYS
District 12-6A
- Harker Heights 3, Bryan 2
- Pflugerville Weiss 1, Hutto 0
- Copperas Cove 2, Temple 1
- OFF: Waco Midway
District 5-4A
- Brownwood 3, Gatesville 1
- Lampasas 3, Little River Academy 0
- Salado 4, Stephenville 1 (Salado clinches 3rd straight district title)
GIRLS
District 12-6A
- Bryan 0, Harker Heights 0, tie
- Copperas Cove 4, Temple 0
- Pflugerville Weiss 3, Hutto 1
- OFF: Waco Midway
District 5-4A
- Brownwood 2, Gatesville 1
- Stephenville 3, Salado 2
SOFTBALL
District 12-6A
- Copperas Cove 9, Bryan 5
- Temple 9, Pflugerville Weiss 8
- Waco Midway 8, Harker Heights 1
- OFF: Hutto
District 22-5A
- Belton 8, Waco 2
- Lake Belton 19, Killeen 0, 4 innings
San Marcos Tournament
- Salado 6, Austin Bowie 3
- Salado 4, Houston St. Pius 1
BASEBALL
Bastrop ISD Tournament
- Bryan 2, Chaparral 1
Franklin Tournament
- Salado 5, Bay Area Christian 0
- Salado 0, Palestine 0, tie, 8 innings
- Lorena 10, Gatesville 0
Jarrell Tournament
- Robinson 8, Shoemaker 2
Nacogdoches Tournament
- Lake Belton 3, Bryan Rudder 0
- Lufkin Hudson 2, Lake Belton 0
Richardson ISD Tournament
- Richardson Pearce 3, Belton 1
San Marcos Tournament
- Harker Heights 5, Seguin 4
- Norman, Okla. 5, Harker Heights 2
Thrall Tournament
- Florence 9, Round Rock Texans Baseball Homeschool 6
- Thrall 19, Florence 0
