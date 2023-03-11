SOCCER

BOYS

District 12-6A

  • Harker Heights 3, Bryan 2
  • Pflugerville Weiss 1, Hutto 0
  • Copperas Cove 2, Temple 1
  • OFF: Waco Midway

District 5-4A

  • Brownwood 3, Gatesville 1
  • Lampasas 3, Little River Academy 0
  • Salado 4, Stephenville 1 (Salado clinches 3rd straight district title)

GIRLS

District 12-6A

  • Bryan 0, Harker Heights 0, tie
  • Copperas Cove 4, Temple 0
  • Pflugerville Weiss 3, Hutto 1
  • OFF: Waco Midway

District 5-4A

  • Brownwood 2, Gatesville 1
  • Stephenville 3, Salado 2

SOFTBALL

District 12-6A

  • Copperas Cove 9, Bryan 5
  • Temple 9, Pflugerville Weiss 8
  • Waco Midway 8, Harker Heights 1
  • OFF: Hutto

District 22-5A

  • Belton 8, Waco 2
  • Lake Belton 19, Killeen 0, 4 innings

San Marcos Tournament

  • Salado 6, Austin Bowie 3
  • Salado 4, Houston St. Pius 1

BASEBALL

Bastrop ISD Tournament

  • Bryan 2, Chaparral 1

Franklin Tournament

  • Salado 5, Bay Area Christian 0
  • Salado 0, Palestine 0, tie, 8 innings
  • Lorena 10, Gatesville 0

Jarrell Tournament

  • Robinson 8, Shoemaker 2

Nacogdoches Tournament

  • Lake Belton 3, Bryan Rudder 0
  • Lufkin Hudson 2, Lake Belton 0

Richardson ISD Tournament

  • Richardson Pearce 3, Belton 1

San Marcos Tournament

  • Harker Heights 5, Seguin 4
  • Norman, Okla. 5, Harker Heights 2

Thrall Tournament

  • Florence 9, Round Rock Texans Baseball Homeschool 6
  • Thrall 19, Florence 0
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.