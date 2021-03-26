Makenna Morrow scored the lone goal as the Belton Lady Tigers edged Duncanville 1-0 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday in Duncanville.
After a scoreless first half, Belton's Kirsten Bush sent a ball past the Lady Panthers' back line and Morrow put it in the net for her 27th goal of the season.
The Lady Tigers improved to 17-2-2.
SOFTBALL
LAKE BELTON 2, TAYLOR 0: At Taylor, Shelby Schultz threw the first no-hitter in school history and the Broncos improved to 3-0 in District 19-4A.
Madison Lux drove in both runs for Lake Belton (17-4).
LAMPASAS 15, BROWNWOOD 4, 6 inn.: Mia Maldonado had three hits and drove in three runs for the Lady Badgers, who used a pair of seven-runnings to cruise to a run-rule win.
BELTON 8, SHOEMAKER 1: At Belton, winning pitcher Kaylee Jordan went the distance in the circle and struck out 13.
Tristyn Barton homered twice and drove in four runs for Belton (4-2 12-6A).
Shoemaker fell to 2-4 in 12-6A.
BASEBALL
HARKER HEIGHTS 5, SHOEMAKER 3: At Harker Heights, Eric Moore tied the game with a two-run single, then scored the go-ahead run as the Knights rallied with a five-run sixth inning.
Heights' win, combined with Temple's 2-0 win over Belton, left all three teams tied for the 12-6A lead at 3-1.
Jacob Bermea had two hits for the Knights, who overcame four errors.
Shoemaker led 3-0 after the top of the sixth but remains winless (0-4) in league play.
SALADO 11, JARRELL 1, 6 inn.: At Salado, the Eagles got a run-rule victory by scoring eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Nolan Williams had two hits and drove in three runs for Salado.
The Cougars mustered just two hits off Caden Strickland and Brady Wilson, who recorded the final two outs. Strickland fanned nine hitters.
Jarrell scored its lone run in the fifth.
LAKE BELTON 8, BURNET 1: At Temple, Logan Flores allowed just three hits in six innings in the Broncos victory.
Connor Bartz went 3-for-4 at the plate for Lake Belton. Peanut Brazzle and Mason Trovinger each had two hits.
GATESVILLE 9, GLEN ROSE 0: At Gatesville, Luke Mullins tossed a complete-game shutout and the Hornets evened their 6-4A record at 2-2.
Jaryn Poynter went 3-for-3 with 3 RBIs.
HILLSBORO 17, GATESVILLE 16, 8 inn.: At Gatesville, the Hornets sent the nondistrict game into extra innings tied at 15 with four runs in the bottom of the seventh, but their comeback in the eighth fell short.
Kinsey Gardner drove in four runs for Gatesville.
The teams combined for 40 hits and 11 errors.
BASKETBALL
Ellison's Jamyron Keller was one of 20 players selected to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A All-State Team.
FRIDAY'S SOCCER PLAYOFFS
GIRLS
Class 6A bi-district playoffs
- Belton 1, Duncanville 0
Class 4A bi-district playoffs
- Lake Belton 3, China Spring 0
- Salado 2, Mexia 0
BOYS
Class 4A bi-district playoffs
- Salado 4, Mexia 1
- Robinson 6, Lampasas 5, SO
FRIDAY'S BASEBALL
District 12-6A
- Bryan 9, Killeen 0
- Ellison 6, Copperas Cove 4
- Harker Heights 5, Shoemaker 3
- Temple 2, Belton 0
District 6-4A
- Gatesville 9, Glen Rose 0
District 19-4A
- Lake Belton 8, Burnet 1
- Salado 11, Jarrell 1, 6 innings
FRIDAY'S SOFTBALL
- Hillsboro 17, Gatesville 16, 8 innings
District 12-6A
- Belton 8, Shoemaker 1
- Bryan 11, Ellison 2
- Copperas Cove 20, Harker Heights 11
- Temple 22, Killeen 7, 4 innings
District 6-4A
- Lampasas 15, Brownwood 4, 6 innings
District 19-4A
- Lake Belton 2, Taylor 0
- Salado 2, Burnet 0
