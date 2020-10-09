Isa Holguin had eight kills, seven digs and a block to help the Belton volleyball team sweep Shoemaker 25-18, 25-15, 25-22 on Friday in Belton.
It was Shoemaker’s first District 12-6A loss. The Lady Grey Wolves were the last unbeaten district team.
Campbell Burnett also had eight kills as Belton (3-1 12-6A) joined Shoemaker on top of the league standings.
MyKaela Johnston added five kills and two aces for the Lady Tigers. McKenzie Mansell and Kylie Blomquist each had 11 assists. Mansell also had 14 digs. Kendall Dollar finished with nine digs.
Salado volleyball wins in four sets over Jarrell
Lainey Taylor, Amy Manning and Kenslee Konarik combined for 34 kills and the Salado volleyball team defeated Jarrell 25-9, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19 on Friday at home to avenge an earlier loss to the Lady Cougars in 19-4A play.
Reese Preston had 14 digs, 19 assists and three aces for Salado.
Belton boys win Temple cross country meet
The Belton boys cross country team posted five of the top 20 times to win the Temple Invitational on Friday at Lions Park in Temple.
The large field, which featured 19 full teams, was divided into three races to comply with UIL COVID-19 cross country guidelines.
Belton's Zach Dennison was third in his race and fourth overall with a time of 16 minutes, 28.1 seconds on the 5K course. The Tigers scored 64 points to easily outdistance Georgetown (117) for the team championship.
Also scoring points for Belton were Landon McCartney (13th overall, 16:43.8), Zachary White )14th, 16:44.7), Clayton Oaks (18th, 16:51.1) and Briac Ybanez (20th, 16:53.2).
Killeen's Gian Mikel Pulido (16:34.3) was seventh overall.
Harker Heights' Luis Mora (16:56.3) was sixth in his race and 23rd overall. The Knights were ninth in the team standings.
In the girls division, Heights' Kailynn Denney was the top local finisher. She was sixth overall in 19:20.5. The Lady Knights were 10th.
Belton placed sixth. Shannon Cook (20:35.1) was the top runner for the Lady Tigers in 20th place.
In the 1A-4A girls race, Lake Belton's Macey Weber (13:42.1) finished 10th on the 2-mile course. Macee Bradford (12th, 13:59.7), Deja Cavazos (16th, 14:31.6) and Lauren Heartsfield (20th, 14:49.1) placed in the top 20 and the Broncos were third in the team standings.
Luke Yarbrough led the Lake Belton boys with a 13-place finish of 18:30.4 on the 5K course. Cole Wieters (18:40.3) was 17th.
Christensen hits hole-in-one at Stonetree Golf Club
Dean Christensen aced the fourth hole Thursday at Stonetree Golf Club. He used a 9-iron for the 129-yard shot witnessed by S. Jennings, W. Montrose, R. McNamara and F. Manyen.
