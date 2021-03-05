Abby Cargile capped a big night for the Belton Lady Tigers soccer team with a hat trick Friday in a 7-0 win over Shoemaker.
The win clinched the District 12-6A title for Belton and was the perfect way to cap a celebration of the team's seniors, including Cargile.
All 11 of the team's seniors took the field as starters. Senior Evie Nix scored the first and only goal the Lady Tigers needed.
Sophomore Makenna Morrow scored twice for the Lady Tigers (12-0, 36 pts 12-8A), who remained eight points ahead of second-place Bryan with two games remaining.
Senior Rachel Mahan also scored for the Lady Tigers.
BOYS SOCCER
BELTON 5, SHOEMAKER 2: At Shoemaker, five different players scored for the Tigers, who edged closer to a district championship.
After the team played to a 1-1 draw at halftime, Pascal Pfeifer put Belton in front for good. Diego Hernandez added another score moments later and the Tigers led 3-1.
The Grey Wolves pulled within 3-2 on a penalty kick with 20 minutes remaining, but Kyle Rimberg and Mitchell Magana added goals for Belton.
Kobe Gillians scored the game's first goal for the Tigers.
Belton (8-1-3, 29 pts) remained three points ahead of Bryan for the 12-6A lead with two games remaining.
The Tigers host Killeen and Harker Heights to finish the regular season.
SALADO 7, FLORENCE 0: At Salado, Alex Pierce had two goals and an assist in the Eagles' shutout.
Chris Ortiz, Max Markham, Tyler Anderson, Sam Gis and Cooper Sanders also scored for Salado.
Markham, Sanders, Jackson Husung, Cody Roquemore, Andrew Gilmore and Grant Sellers were also credited with assists.
BASEBALL
GATESVILLE 8, LAGO VISTA 1: Parker Allman was 2-for-2 at the plate, scored twice and drove in the go-ahead run as the Hornets routed the Vikings in the Salado tournament.
Gill Wallace was 3-for-3 with a run and RBI for Gatesville.
TRACK AND FIELD
A pair of freshmen captured gold medals for the Gatesville track team as the Max Hibbitts Cadet Relays hosted by Waco Connally.
Jacy Archie threw the shot 31 feet, 8 inches to top China Springs' Kynlie Maughan by 6 inches. Gatesville's Kaylie Tippit (28-3) was fifth.
The Hornets' Barrett Boyd cleared 9-6 to easily win the pole vault by 2 feet. Boyd also placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Gatesville finished fifth in the team standings.
Avery Mullins (53.08 seconds) placed second in the 300 hurdles for the Hornets.
Luis Macias and Carlo Martinez placed second and third, respectively, for Gatesville in the boys 1,600. They flipped spots for another 2-3 finish in the 3,200.
Bradyn Culley was runner-up in the 110 hurdles. Grayson Baker finished fourth.
The Hornet boys were sixth in the team standings.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Ellison graduate Ethan Buchanan picked a good time for his first collegiate goal.
Buchanan, a Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman, scored unassisted in the 98th minute to lift the Cru to a 2-1 overtime win over McMurry in Belton.
The Cru improved 2-0-1 on the season while the War Hawks moved to 0-3-0 overall.
Buchanan set career and single-season scoring records at Ellison.
FRIDAY’S BASEBALL
Austin ISD Tournament
- Austin Anderson 4, Copperas Cove 3
- Copperas Cove 9, Georgetown East View 6
Cameron Varsity Tournament
- Lake Belton 11, La Grange 1, 5 innings
- Lake Belton 10, Troy 2
KISD Classic
- Academy 13, Shoemaker 6
- Ellison 7, Lorena 7, tie
- Harker Heights 9, Lampasas 4
- Harker Heights 7, Pflugerville 7, tie
- Shoemaker 9, Lampasas 9, tie
Rogers tournament
- Gatesville 8, Lago Vista 1
FRIDAY'S SOCCER
BOYS
District 12-6A
- Belton 5, Shoemaker 2
- Bryan 3, Ellison 0
- Harker Heights 3, Copperas Cove 1
District 18-4A
- Academy 1, Lake Belton 0
- Salado 7, Florence 0
GIRLS
District 12-6A
- Belton 7, Shoemaker 0
- Bryan 9, Ellison 1
- Killeen 0, Temple 0 (Killeen wins on penalties 3-1)
District 18-4A
- Lake Belton 5, Academy 2
- Salado 7, Florence 0
FRIDAY'S SOFTBALL
Gatesville Invitational
- Tolar 11, Gatesville 1
Leander/Cedar Park Tournament
- Belton 6, Pflugerville Connally 3
Salado/East View Tournament
- Bryan 11, Salado 6
- Lampasas 14, Temple 6
- Marble Falls 10, Lampasas 0
Taylor Tournament
- Shoemaker 6, Granger 4
