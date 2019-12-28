Lampasas owns three consecutive championships at the Troy Christmas Classic, and the Lady Badgers are poised for another.
The Lady Badgers dominated the tournament’s opening day, cruising to a pair of pool-play victories by 40 points apiece, beginning Friday with a 73-27 victory against Lago Vista and ending with a 76-27 win against Rosebud-Lott.
While emerging from the event with a title has become routine, the way Lampasas (17-4) is accomplishing the task this season is out of the ordinary.
“We’re just a different team this year,” Lady Badgers head coach Mark Myers said. “We’re more of a guard-oriented, fast-breaking team that gets behind people, and we’re using our aggressiveness.
“We’re just getting so many more fastbreak layups than we have in past years.”
And Lampasas immediately displayed its high-octane style.
The Lady Badgers overwhelmed Lago Vista from the onset, building a 27-2 advantage by the end of the first quarter, and they did not ease up for the remainder of the day.
Sophomore forward Julianna Dwamena scored 15 of her game-high 20 points in the first quarter against Lago Vista, and teammates Payton Tatum and Abby Martin added 15 and 10 points, respectively.
Then, against Rosebud-Lott, Martin recorded a 14-point outing to guide a complete offensive outing with every Lampasas player scoring.
The Lady Badgers complete pool play with a contest against Bangs today at noon, and with a victory, they will play for their fourth consecutive tournament championship at 6 p.m.
“We won the title last year,” Myers said, “but it wasn’t by scores like that. We won our games by maybe 15 or 20 points.
“Now, we’re just really playing some good basketball, and it might be time to set our sights on something bigger and better.”
SHOEMAKER SPLITS IN M.T. RICE’S BRONZE BRACKET: At Waco, Shoemaker rebounded from a lopsided loss to reach the consolation championship at M.T. Rice Tournament.
Playing in the Bronze bracket, the Lady Grey Wolves suffered a 55-36 defeat against Lorena in the opening round before bouncing back to beat Ennis by a nearly identical score, winning 55-32.
They will look to ride the momentum to the bracket’s consolation title, facing either Faith Family or an Australian traveling team today at noon. The game will be played at Midway Middle School
Competing in the Silver bracket, Belton saw its hopes of a championship come to an end at the hands of District 12-6A rival Temple as the TemCats knocked the Lady Tigers out of the semifinals with a 41-30 win.
The outcome sends Temple (16-6) into the finals against Granbury at 4:30 p.m., while Belton (6-13) falls into the third-place game against Kincaid at 1:30 p.m. Both contests will be held at Midway High School.
HORNETS REACH CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: At Brownwood, Gatesville followed its impressive opening day at the Brownwood Holiday Classic by rallying to earn a spot in the tournament’s title game.
After winning a pair of games by a combined 33 points Thursday, the Hornets came from behind to beat Nolan Catholic 47-45 in the semifinals.
With the victory, Gatesville plays for the championship today at 3:40 p.m.
LADY BULLDAWGS GO 1-1 IN AGGIELAND INVITATIONAL: At Bryan, Copperas Cove won its opener but could not maintain the momentum and fell to 25th-ranked Beaumont United 50-43 at the Aggieland Invitational.
The Lady Bulldawgs were not challenged against Rockwall, building a 24-15 halftime lead before winning 49-45.
But they could not keep the pace.
Against United, Copperas Cove trimmed a double-digit deficit to 25-19 by the end of the second quarter but could not climb out of the hole.
SALADO WINS POOL AT THORNDALE TOURNEY: Katie Law led four Salado players in double-figures with 16 points and the Lady Eagles rolled past Groesbeck 75-50 for their second win on the opening day of the Thorndale tournament.
Kenslee Konarik added 11 points, 15 rebounds and five steals. Kaia Philen had 11 points and eight boards. Reese Preston scored 10 points. Law had eight rebounds.
Amanda Cantu and Priscilla Torczynski each had eight points.
Earlier in the day, Maddy Wade and Philen each had seven points in a 33-18 win over Little River-Academy.
Konarik grabbed seven rebounds. Philen had four steals.
Salado won its three-team pool and will play the Pool A winner at 9 a.m. today, and the Pool C winner at 12:45 p.m.
ELLISON FINISHES 1-2 IN SANDRA MEADOWS CLASSIC: Ellison's run at the 69th annual Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville ended with a 49-36 loss to Arlington, Tennessee.
The Lady Eagles finished 1-2 in the prestigious 32-team tourney, an impressive feat considering the credentials of their opposition.
Arlington is ranked fourth in Tennessee by MaxPreps. Ellison opened the tourney Thursday afternoon with a 47-45 win over 10th-ranked Cedar Park Vista Ridge, then lost in the evening 63-31 to third-ranked DeSoto, the No. 1 team in USA Today's Dec. 11 national rankings.
On Friday, Ellison limited Christina Nichols, one of the top players in the Memphis area, to six points, but Carmen Taylor went off for 25, including four 3-pointers.
Di'Ambria Whyte led Ellison with 14 points. Arrianna Faulks made both of the Lady Eagles' 3-pointers and finished with seven.
Whyte scored 16 in the win over Vista Ridge. Whyte and Evelyn Lorenzo each had nine against DeSoto.
FRIDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL
BROWNWOOD TEXAS BANK HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Semifinals
- Gatesville 47, FW Nolan Catholic 45
BRYAN AGGIELAND INVITATIONAL
- No. 25 Beaumont United 50, Copperas Cove 43
- Copperas Cove 49, Rockwall 45
DUNCANVILLE SANDRA MEADOWS CLASSIC
- Arlington (Tenn.) 49, Ellison 36
MANSFIELD SPRING CREEK TOURNAMENT
- Crowley 46, No. 16 Harker Heights 42
THORNDALE TOURNAMENT
- Salado 75, Groesbeck 50
- Salado 33, Little River-Academy 18
TROY CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
- Lampasas 73, Lago Vista 27
- Lampasas 76, Rosebud-Lott 27
WACO M.T. RICE TOURNAMENT
Silver Division
- Belton 42, Waco Midway JV 17
- Temple 41, Belton 30
Bronze Division
- Lorena 55, Shoemaker 36
- Shoemaker 55, Ennis 32
ARLINGTON (TN) 49, ELLISON 36
At Duncanville tournament
Arlington, Tenn. (49)
Villarin 0, Stewart 5, Butos 5, Nichols 6, Depree 0, Ca.Taylor 25, Long 4, Ch.Taylor 4.
Ellison (36)
Simon 5, Reed 0, Faulks 7, Lorenzo 4, Satchel 0, Mobley 6, Ford 0, Whyte 14, Brown 0.
Arlington 11 10 13 15—49
Ellison 7 6 12 11—36
3-Point Goals—Arlington 4 (Ca.Taylor 4, Stewart), Ellison 2 (Faulks 2). Free throws—Arlington 16-24, Ellison 4-11. Fouled Out—Stewart. Total Fouls—Arlington 12, Ellison 18. Technicals—None.
