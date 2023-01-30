Lake Belton competed at the Waco ISD Invitational on Saturday, and the Lady Broncos cruised to the team title, collecting three gold medals along the way.
Hanna Peebles, Emery Castillo and Anna Ramirez each won their respective weight classes, guiding Lake Belton to 46 points – 19 more than its closest competitor.
Peebles finished first in the 105-pound division, producing a 230-pound squat, 125-pound bench press and 250-pound deadlift, while Emery Castillo (300-200-285–785) claimed the 132 championship, and Ramirez (315-170-330–815) totaled 100 more pounds than the second-place lifter in the 198 weight class.
Additionally, Riley Holman (2nd, 97), Lexi Lewis (2nd, 114), Elaina Herrera (2nd, 148), Mackenzie Batey (2nd, 165), Jasmine Castrup (3rd, 165), Shauna Yandell (3rd-tied, 114) and Riley Clawson (3rd-T, 181) each finished in the top three for the Lady Broncos.
Scoring 27 points apiece, Belton followed in the final standings, tying with host Waco University and Waco Midway for second place.
Jacci Myers was responsible for the Lady Tigers’ lone first-place finish, winning the 148 title (325-180-340–845), while teammate Kassandra Delarosa was second in the 259 division.
Belton also produced five – Briley Campbell (123), Kelis Smith (132), Lole Reyes (148), Gianna Laga (181) and Ashley Farmer (259+) – bronze-medal winners.
Gatesville delivered the area’s next best showing, placing sixth (17) with Temple (14) and Killeen (13) following.
Kasey Fitzer won the 114 title, hoisting 225-125-245–595 – 60 pounds more than second-place – and Hornets teammates Bayelyn Roberts and Lindsey Cummings tied for third in the 105 weight class with 505 pounds apiece. Vielka Gonzalez (198) also finished third for Gatesville.
The Tem-Cats’ top showings came from 123 champion Amanda Melendez (225-115-250–590) and Aysiah Wiser (2nd, 181), while the Lady Kangaroos saw three lifters place in the top three of their divisions.
Ternny Pace was not challenged for the 259+ title, amassing 870 pounds (240-155-375), which was 165 pounds more than anybody else in the weight class. The total was also the second heaviest of the entire field.
Furthermore, Amaya Stafford (105) and Alexia Lorenzon (259) each placed third for Killeen.
Shoemaker rounded out the area teams in attendance, scoring five points to place fifth behind Kehina Herrin’s third-place performance in the 97 division.
Other area competitors with impressive outings include Lake Belton’s Scarlytt Cotham (4th, 132) and Trinity Collins (5th-T, 123), Belton’s Joselyn Quintanilla (5th-T, 123), Gatesville’s Brookelynn Byrd (4th, 148), Isabella Mondragon (5th, 132) and Lena Clawson (5th, 181), Temple’s Madison Sapp (4th, 123) and
Shoemaker’s Ashlynn Famule (5th, 165) and Makayla Martin (5th, 198).
Teams will look to build on the showings next week, when several of the squads will compete locally as Temple hosts a meet Feb. 8 and Salado will conduct a meet Feb. 9.
