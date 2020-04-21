The Belton girls soccer team may have been too good for its own good.
Despite losing six starters from last season’s district champion, the Lady Tigers won all 14 of their District 12-6A games before the season was halted by the emerging coronavirus pandemic with two games remaining. Many of the contests were so lopsided early on that coach Oscar Bersoza limited the minutes of some of his top players, and he felt that may have cost the Lady Tigers when it came time to picking the all-district team superlatives.
Bersoza was especially disappointed the Lady Tigers didn’t garner any defensive awards. Belton posted 10 shutouts in 12-6A and allowed a league-low four goals.
Still, Belton collected two big honors when the league’s coaches met re-
cently to select the team. Junior forward Kirsten Bush was named MVP, and freshman Makenna Morrow was the newcomer of the year.
When she wasn’t on the bench, Bush, last season’s 12-6A newcomer of the year, was usually scoring. A lot. She finished with 20 goals and four assists (18 and 3 in 12-6A).
“Kid scored in bunches,” Bersoza said.
Morrow, a midfielder/forward, added 13 goals and 12 assists (12 and 9 in 12-6A).
“This kid worked her socks off,” Bersoza said, “and aside from the obvious ‘main’ stats, she helped tremendously as an attacker — defensively.”
Harker Heights led all teams with three honors. Senior Riley Perry was chosen defensive player of the year. Junior Brooke Frierson shared goalkeeper of the year honors with Shoemaker’s Kailyn Kraige and Temple junior Graciela Muniga. And the Lady Knights’ Matthew Evans was named coach of the year.
Frierson had eight shutouts in 12-6A matches and made 55 saves. She was an all-district first-teamer last season.
“Brooke has tremendous vision and field awareness,” said Evans. “Through her constant communication with the team, we were able to maintain our defensive shape and style of play throughout the game. Brooke is a passionate leader on and off the field, has earned the respect and trust of her teammates and was a key piece to the team’s success.”
Perry averaged 9.6 clearances per game, 1.6 blocks and 5.6 interceptions, and also scored twice.
“Riley is one of the hardest-working, competitive and considerate people I have ever met,” Evans said. “As a team captain, she was a pro at building relationships and inspiring her teammates. Riley played a pivotal role in developing and maintaining our defensive mindset throughout the season.”
Evans, in his second season with the Lady Knights, had his team all but in the playoffs when the season was suspended. Heights (8-4-3, 29 pts 12-6A) had clinched at least a share of fourth place and needed only a regulation tie in its final match against Shoemaker or a regulation tie or loss by Cove in either of the Lady Dawgs’ final two matches to lock up the berth.
Copperas Cove senior Haven Stevenson tallied 20 goals and 13 assists for the Lady Dawgs and earned midfielder of the year honors. She had 12 goals and eight assists in 12-6A play despite missing 2½ matches with a gashed head that required 10 stitches.
“She is one of the hardest-working players I’ve coached — always wanting to practice longer and harder,” Cove coach Chelsea Spoor said. “She’s a great leader on and off the field and I know she will go far in college soccer and life.”
Behind the emergence of Kraige, a sophomore in her first varsity season, the Lady Grey Wolves went 2-3-1 in the second round of 12-6A play after an 0-7-1 first half.
“She is tough, mentally and physically, and wants to perform perfectly, not just for herself, but mostly because of the love that she has for her teammates,” Shoemaker coach Central Hicks said. “I love working with her and it was a joy to see her improve as the season progressed.”
Waco Midway senior Kristy Castelan, last year’s midfielder of the year, was chosen offensive player of the year. The Pantherettes (13-1, 39 pts 12-6A) were three points behind Belton in the standings with two matches remaining, including the March 20 season finale in Belton.
12-6A GIRLS ALL-DISTRICT TEAM
MVP—Kirsten Bush, jr, Belton.
Offensive Player of the Year—Kristy Castelan, sr., Waco Midway.
Defensive Player of the Year—Riley Perry, sr., Harker Heights.
Goalkeepers of the Year—Brooke Frierson, jr., Harker Heights; Graciela Muniga, jr., Temple; Kailyn Kraige, soph., Shoemaker.
Midfielder of the Year—Haven Stevenson, sr., Copperas Cove.
Newcomer of the Year—Makenna Morrow, fr., Belton.
Coach of the Year—Matthew Evans, Harker Heights.
FIRST TEAM
Belton—Bush, Abby Cargile, Rachel Mahan, Sophie Elliott, Morrow, Sara Navarro.
Midway—Castelan, Bailey Chiles, Vanessa Soriano, Samantha Brown, Italia Vega.
Harker Heights—Perry, Frierson, Grace Wallace, Madelyn Garrison, Daniela Collado-Cintron, Julia Arey.
Temple—Muniga, Emily Diaz, Arianna Cruz, Serena Cerda, Katy Weddle.
Copperas Cove—Stevenson, Adora Lumpkin, Alexis Honts, Taylor MacDonald.
Waco—Grace Trejo, Amerie Thomas.
Shoemaker—Kraige, Darla Zapata, Arianna Laboy.
Ellison—Daniela Barrantes Perez.
Killeen—Sarai Mizzell.
SECOND TEAM
Belton—Katelyn Chrisman, Abby Lucksinger, Evie Nix, Bayley Cox, Madison Farwell.
Midway— Elle Carpenter, Mya Williams, Amanda Hudson, Sarah Logan.
Harker Heights—Aaliyah Hatton, Emily Blakeney, Taylor Kelley, Eryka Anderson.
Temple—Alexis Willis, Alexy Alley, Nadia Mireles, Haley Hamson.
Copperas Cove—Delisa Dudley, Emily Cason, Trinity Williams.
Waco—Jimena Rangel, Johanna Ramirez.
Shoemaker—Gianna Verdone, Brianna Robles.
Ellison—Alisia Camacho.
Killeen—Gina Bell.
HONORABLE MENTION
(local schools only)
Belton—Abby Davis, Abby Ponder, Rylyn Reyes.
Harker Heights—Evianna Miller-Romero, Aricela Ruiz, Alice Masaracchia.
Copperas Cove—Sanyia Henegar, Chloe Richard, Bianca Dudley.
Shoemaker—Isabel Nautu, Emily Escorcia-Zuniga, Iyanna Chopane.
Ellison—Zuehaili Colon, Mikyla James, Addison Steffen.
Killeen—Alaina Blazwich, Crystal Lujano, Amber Aviles.
