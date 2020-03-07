BELTON — With a playoff spot already locked up, the objective Friday night for Belton was to remain in position to win their second straight District 12-6A title.
The Lady Tigers celebrated senior night by doing just that, dominating visiting Ellison 6-0 at Wilson-Kerzee Field.
With 42 points, the Lady Tigers (16-2-3, 14-0), who have next week off for spring break, can secure at least a share of the district title with a win at Waco on March 17.
Belton closes the regular season March 20 by hosting Waco Midway, the only other team in district that can still claim the title. The Lady Tigers won the first meeting between the teams, 2-0, at Midway.
Belton, which has outscored district opponents 76-4 this season, was strong from the start against the Lady Eagles (1-12-2 district).
Senior Abby Lucksinger put the Lady Tigers on the board first about 7 minutes into the opening half.
Using an assist from Madison Farwell out of the midfield, Kirsten Bush made it 2-0 with about 16 minutes left in the half. Farwell’s pass enticed Ellison goalkeeper Mikayla James to come out and try to play the ball. As Bush and James reached the ball, James slipped, leaving an open net for Bush, who calmly dribbled around the keeper and scored the easy goal.
Abby Cargile outran the Ellison defenders down the right side and fired a shot above James’ head for 3-0 cushion with 6:28 to play in the half.
But the Lady Tigers were far from done. Eight minutes into the second half, Makenna Morrow, stationed just outside the penalty box, took a pass from Lucksinger and fired into to the back of the net.
Bush scored her second goal of the night with 17:48 to go and Abby Ponder finished the scoring with 2 minutes to play with a high shot that James deflected but couldn’t stop.
And Belton’s defense, which picked up its 10th district shutout, was spot on as well. Goalkeeper Stephanie Sanders only touched the ball twice the entire night, and Ellison only had a handful of attacks.
