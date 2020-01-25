For most of their contest Friday night, the Temple Lady Wildcats did not play like a team that had just one win to its name this season. While hosting District 12-6A rival Belton, Temple broke up passes, forced difficult shots and provided just enough offensive production to keep the Lady Tigers on their heels in a game that seemed destined for penalty kicks.
Unfortunately for Temple, Belton — like experienced teams tend to do — found a way to win on the road.
Belton scored two second-half goals, the latter being the go-ahead score in the 75th minute, to beat Temple 2-1 at Wildcat Stadium and remain undefeated in district. Abby Davis scored off a rebounded with 5 minutes left after Abby Cargile set up the play with a corner kick, and Temple couldn’t produce an equalizer and force penalty kicks.
“Cargile served in a beautiful cross and I was just there to hit it in,” said Davis, who helped Belton record 10 shots on goal and three corner kicks. “That’s our thing. We’re always grinding, always blue-collar working. We’re going to work no matter what the score is.”
Belton (6-2-3, 4-0) opened the scoring in the 52nd minute after being shutout in the first half. After Temple was whistled for a foul in the box, the Lady Tigers’ Sophie Elliott converted the penalty kick, rolling a shot past Lady Wildcats goal keeper Fatima Castillo and into the bottom, left corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.
Temple (1-7-1, 1-1-1) needed just 9 minutes to pull even.
A misplayed ball deep in Belton territory by the Lady Tigers defenders resulted in a takeaway by Temple. Emily Diaz dribbled toward the net and found Katy Weddle, who beat Belton keeper Katelyn Chrisman from point-blank range in the 61st minute, providing a spark for a unit that spent more time defending than attacking Friday night.
“It felt so good to get that goal,” Weddle said. “I almost cried I was so excited.”
The tie held for the next 14 minutes as Belton continued to attack but had little to show for its efforts against Temple’s defense. It was only after the Lady Wildcats deflected a shot out of bounds beyond the back line that Belton was awarded the corner kick that proved to be the difference.
“I really thought it was going to go to PKs and we would have to split the points,” Belton head coach Oscar Bersoza said. “Temple played exceptional and it’s really hard to believe they have one win.
“I thought we could play a little more direct in the second half. It’s not really what we want to do, but they forced us into that. It kind of threw us out of sync, but we were able to pull out the win.”
Temple kept Belton off the scoreboard in the first half, despite the Lady Tigers having four premium scoring opportunities over a 7-minute span. Davis’ free kick from beyond 40 yards found the top of one of her teammate’s head and sailed over the cross bar in the 21st minute. Shots on goal by Evie Nix and Rachel Mahan were wide and Cargile’s shot from 15 yards out was off the mark, leaving Belton scoreless and Temple’s confidence building.
“We’re a lot better than our record shows,” said senior Serena Cerda, whose Lady Wildcats will play at Killeen on Tuesday. “We’ve had some injuries and some younger players who are learning. I think things are going to start turning around for us soon.”
