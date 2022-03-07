T.J. Johnson’s legacy is complete.
During his four years as a starter at Belton, the forward entrenched himself in the conversation as one of the program’s all-time greatest players.
As a freshman, Johnson was named all-district newcomer of the year, and he was a first-team selection the following a season. In his junior campaign, Johnson guided the Tigers into the playoffs for the first time since 2018, earning the title of offensive player of the year in the process.
Then, with his college commitment to Lipscomb, Johnson became the second Belton player since 1961 to receive a NCAA Division I scholarship, and he went on to help the Tigers capture a share of its first district championship since 2004.
Despite it all, one accomplishment eluded Johnson.
Until now.
The senior capped off his impressive career by being named 12-6A All-District Most Valuable Player, and admittedly, it was an accolade Johnson needed for validation.
“During my freshman year,” he said, “one of my goals was to win an all-district MVP award, so for it to finally happen is a big relief. To finally accomplish it lets me know all my hard work has paid off.
“I had three goals: Win a district championship, become district MVP and bring basketball back to Belton.
We did all of that.”
Three teammates, including a pair of first-team selections in senior guard Trent West and sophomore Trap Johnson joined Johnson on the list. Additionally, senior Seth Morgan was placed on the second team, and Tigers head coach Jason Fossett was named co-coach of the year with Harker Heights head coach Celneque Bobbitt.
“Lots of times,” Johnson said, “people try to give me all the credit, but I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish anything without my teammates. They are all great players and some of my best friends.
“I’m just glad they got the recognition they deserved.”
The co-district champion Knights were also represented by five players with senior Antwan Taylor earning the title of defensive player of the year, while seniors C.J. Evans, a guard, and Terrance Carter, a post, and junior Evan Chatman landed on the first team. Harker Heights sophomore David Punch was the program’s lone second-team selection.
A pair of Ellison standouts round out the superlative recipients after the Eagles finished third in the district standings.
Jamyron Keller, a junior, received the third superlative of his career, being named offensive player of the year after entering the season as the defending most valuable player and being named newcomer of the year as a freshman.
Now, teammate Ahziel "Jojo" McIver hopes to begin a similar trek after the Eagles freshman guard was named newcomer of the year.
“I talk to Jamyron all the time about how to keep improving,” McIver said. “During this season, he has definitely become like family to me. Any time I was struggling, he was there and let me ask him questions because he has been in similar positions.
“It is just a huge help having someone like him around.”
Ellison, which advanced to the third round of the playoffs despite not having a senior on its roster, also landed a pair of players — juniors Kesean Garland and Ja’Darius Murphy — on the first team and placed junior Ademola Oladipo on the second team.
After returning to the playoffs under new head coach Karron Taylor, Shoemaker placed seniors Jezrael Dejesus-Fargas and Antwone Gonzales on the first team and sophomore Jaymes Brown-Peterson on the second team.
Copperas Cove junior Henry Sanchez and Temple junior Jaylon Hall round out the 11-player first team, while Killeen junior Cam Paige, Copperas Cove senior Maurice Henry, Temple’s Jaydon Hall and Luke Law and Bryan’s T.J. Johnson and Sam Esan complete the second team.
