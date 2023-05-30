BELTON — A pair of former Belton standouts received one of the school’s highest honors Saturday morning by being inducted into the Belton High School Athletic Wall of Honor.
Logan Hall, Class of 2018, and 2022 graduate Ayanna Jones became the newest members of the prestigious society, which is highlighted by elite Tigers and Lady Tigers since the school’s opening more than a century ago.
For Hall, who is currently a defensive lineman for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the achievement was humbling.
“It is just an honor and privilege to stand here and be part of history,” he said. “To be part of such a group of tremendous athletes is not just a testament to myself, but it speaks to my coaches, family and community. It is because of their guidance that I am here today.
“I’m just extremely grateful and blessed.”
Hall spent the final two years of his high school career at Belton before appearing in 46 games at Houston.
With the Cougars, Hall led the team with 13.5 tackles for a loss as a senior, when his 6.5 sacks were second in the American Athletic Conference.
As a result, Hall was selected with the first pick of the second round in the NFL’s 2022 Draft, making him the first former Tigers player drafted since Durham Smythe was picked 123rd overall by Miami in 2018.
In his rookie season, Hall had six solo tackles and 2.5 sacks, helping Tampa Bay win the NFC South championship.
Admittedly, Belton athletic director Sam Skidmore, who was the Tigers’ head football coach during Hall’s tenure, did not always see professional potential.
“He was tall,” Skidmore said, “and he was athletic when he got here, but he put the work in. He did not look like he does today. He had an extreme work ethic and was in the weightroom constantly, getting bigger and better every year.
“He just had a desire to be great. He took our coaching, he took our input, and he applied it.”
Jones earned her spot following an impressive senior season culminating with the only state track & field gold medal in Lady Tigers’ history.
Along with being an all-district first-team selection in basketball and helping the Lady Tigers return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, Jones set four school records in 2022 en route to winning the 100-meter run, 200, long jump and triple jump District 12-6A championships.
Then, she earned silver medals in both jumping events and broke the Region II long jump record that stood since 1995.
The best was yet to come, though, as Jones cleared 21 feet, 3½ inches at the state meet, eclipsing the previous state record to secure the state championship.
She was also fourth in the triple jump at state, and the performance helped Jones continue her athletic career at Texas Tech, where she is a jump specialist.
Like Hall, Jones could not take all the credit for her accomplishments.
“My parents sacrificed everything to let me do the sport that I love,” Jones said, “and the Belton community was always there for me. They encouraged me all the way through my high school years.
“I just want to thank them.”
Additionally, former Lady Tigers standout Paige Nunes was recognized for her enshrinement after being unable to attend last year’s induction ceremony.
Nunes, Class of 2021, was part of the varsity roster all four years of her career, helping the team advance to the playoffs each season while collecting multiple accolades, including all-district superlatives and all-state selections.
Now, preparing to be a junior at Tarleton State, she knows it would not be possible without her time at Belton.
“(Former Lady Tigers head softball coach Matt Blackburn) is the best coach I’ve ever had,” Nunes said.
“He made me who I am today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.