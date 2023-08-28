There was no shortage of spectacular performances on the opening weekend of high school football in Central Texas.
Nobody had a better start to the season than Belton’s Alton McCallum, who returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown on Thursday night in a 35-27 win against Hendrickson in Pflugerville.
Texas Tech commit Malik Esquerra of Shoemaker showed he’s already capable of making big plays in West Texas with an 86-yard interception return on Friday at San Angelo Central. Teammate Jerrod Hicks provided the offensive punch with 168 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries in the Grey Wolves' 34-27 victory.
Lake Belton quarterback Eli Mascarenas, tasked with replacing graduated standout Connor Crews, had a fantastic debut in the Broncos’ 34-10 win. He threw for 271 yards and a TD and ran for 52 yards and two scores in less than a half against Leander Rouse before a transformer explosion cut off power to Tiger Field in Belton and ended the game.
Killeen’s Roderick Norman had a hand in all five Roo scores in a 33-6 win over Chaparral. He tossed four TD passes and ran for another score.
Other stellar performers:
- Rayshon Smith, Gatesville, 108 yards rushing, three TDs in 34-27 win vs. Taylor.
- Luke Law, Salado, 16-of-25 passing for 311 yards and four TDs, one rushing TD in 45-35 win at Fredericksburg.
- Brendan Wilson, Salado, six catches for 195 yards and three TDs.
- Reed Jerome, Lampasas, 245 yards passing, three TDs (50, 65 and 4 yards), 60 yards rushing in 31-23 win vs. Elgin.
- Dylan Plake, Harker Heights, 18-of-25 passing, 221 yards and four TDs in 57-13 win vs. Ellison.
- Torrance Anthony, Harker Heights, 28-yard pick-six.
- Kabriel Anderson-Dale, Harker Heights, 11 tackles, two forced fumbles, two tackles for loss, sack.
