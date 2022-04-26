BELTON — T.J. Johnson added another first to his résumé.
In a school year full of success, Belton’s standout multisport athlete, who was the all-district most valuable player on the basketball court, accomplished more than most, landing on all-academic teams, being named homecoming king and signing a college scholarship to an NCAA Division I program in Lipscomb.
Facing Shoemaker on Tuesday in Belton’s home finale, however, Johnson produced another first in his stellar senior year, connecting for a pair of two-run home runs in consecutive at bats and propelling the Tigers to a 13-3, six-inning victory.
Following the win, Johnson admitted the feat was special.
“I’ve never hit multiple home runs in a game,” he said. “It felt amazing. To hit one home run is super exciting as a player, and to hit two in one game is really exciting.
“Since I was little, this is the kind of senior year I was dreaming about. I set a bunch of goals for myself as a kid, and to see them play out in real life is neat for me.”
With Johnson sparking the offense, Belton (15-8-1, 11-2 District 12-6A) never trailed, producing 10 runs during the first three innings.
Tigers second baseman Mason Ramm led off the first inning with a double, setting the stage for Johnson to send a pitch over the left-field wall in the ensuing at-bat. Moments later, Caleb Lamm’s RBI single sent teammate Tanner Conroy across home plate for a 3-0 lead.
Johnson’s second home run also scored Josh Westbrook, extending Belton’s advantage to 5-0 through two innings, and in the third inning, Jacob Estrada’s three-run home run highlighted a five-run showing.
The Grey Wolves finally responded in the fifth inning with Josh Ortiz, Jomar Rodriguez and Dominick McCarly each scoring, but it was not enough as the Tigers secured the run-rule victory with a three-run sixth inning.
Johnson finished with three hits, including a double, while Estrada had three hits and four RBIs for Belton, which finished with a dozen hits, but the performance was bittersweet, according to Tigers head coach Mark Krueger.
“I loved the first three innings,” he said, “but then we got a little lackadaisical with some stuff. Our pitching and fielding kind of fell apart, and at the plate, we didn’t have a good approach.
“So, the middle innings were tough on us, but it was good to see the guys hit the ball in the end.”
The outcome inflates Belton’s winning streak to four consecutive games heading into Friday’s regular-season finale at Killeen and halts any momentum generated by the Grey Wolves’ 15-1 home upset against Temple last week.
Shoemaker, which joins Ellison at the bottom of the district standings with identical 1-12 records, has one last chance to experience another victory, hosting the Eagles on Friday, and while the Tigers’ postseason berth is secure, there is still much to play for.
Looking to reach the area round for the second straight season, Belton cannot afford to ease up as it closes its schedule. The Tigers have outscored their opponents 43-13 since falling 1-0 on the road to undefeated district champion Bryan.
And Belton could extend the trend after defeating the Kangaroos 10-0 to close the first round of district play on April 5.
Regardless of how the game plays out, the Tigers are locked into second place in the standings, but they are still clueless on who their opening-round opponent could be. Entering Tuesday’s contests, Waxahachie, Mansfield, Duncanville and Cedar Hill each still had an opportunity to claim District 11’s third seed. Bi-
district games will be played between May 5 and May 7.
With so much unknown about their postseason future, Johnson believes the Tigers simply need to focus on themselves for now.
“We started off the season rough this year,” he said, “but we have really come together as a team. We are all really close both inside and outside of baseball, we are all close friends and we have all played together for a long time.
“That chemistry is what is making us successful right now.”
12-6A BASEBALL
y-Bryan 13-0
x-Belton 11-2
x-Harker Heights 8-5
Copperas Cove 6-7
Killeen 6-7
Temple 6-7
Ellison 1-12
Shoemaker 1-12
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 13, Shoemaker 3, 6 innings
- Bryan 14, Ellison 0
- Harker Heights 7, Copperas Cove 3
- Temple 9, Killeen 4
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton at Killeen, 7 p.m.
- Ellison at Shoemaker, 7 p.m.
- Harker Heights at Bryan, 7 p.m.
- Temple at Copperas Cove, 7 p.m.
End of Regular Season
11-6A BASEBALL
x-Mansfield Lake Ridge 11-2
x-Waco Midway 10-3
Mansfield 8-5
Waxahachie 8-5
Duncanville 7-6
Cedar Hill 5-8
DeSoto 2-11
Waco 1-12
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Duncanville 8, Waco 2
- Lake Ridge 9, Midway 2
- Mansfield 2, Cedar Hill 1
- Waxahachie 6, DeSoto 0
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Cedar Hill at Mansfield, 7 p.m.
- Duncanville at Waco, 7 p.m.
- Lake Ridge at Midway, 7 p.m.
- Waxahachie at DeSoto, 7 p.m.
