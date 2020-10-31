The Killeen High volleyball team won three straights sets after falling in a 2-0 hole and defeated Belton 17-25, 18-25, 25-20, 28-26, 15-13 on Saturday.
The previously postponed match was rescheduled from Oct. 16.
The Lady Roos improved to 2-6 in District 12-6A play. Belton dropped to 4-6.
McKayla Seeliger led Belton with 10 kills, and added five digs and a block. Morgan Weber added nine kills, an ace and four digs. Isabel Holguin recorded six kills, nine aces and 19 digs. McKenzie Mansell had five kills, 16 assists, two aces and 12 digs. Kylie Blomquist had four kills, 17 assists, three aces and 15 digs. Kendall Dollar led the Lady Tigers with 20 digs.
12-6A VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS
Harker Heights 7-1
Ellison 7-2
Copperas Cove 6-3
Bryan 4-3
Shoemaker 4-4
Belton 4-6
Killeen 2-6
Temple 0-9
SATURDAY'S GAMES
- Killeen def. Belton 17-25, 18-25, 25-20, 28-26, 15-13
- Harker Heights def. Bryan 26-24, 21-25, 25-13, 19-25, 16-14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.