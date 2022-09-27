BELTON — In the first installment of the volleyball rivalry between Belton and Lake Belton, the Lady Broncos were forced to overcome a lot of early adversity Tuesday night, and only part of it was on the court.
Playing on the road in front of a raucous crowd that overflowed from the stands, the squads went back and forth before the host Lady Tigers captured the first set. Lake Belton trailed only briefly during the duration of the match, though, and emerged with a 21-25, 25-13, 25-13, 25-19 victory.
Following the historic match, Lady Broncos head coach Liz Ramsey said the atmosphere was initially overwhelming for her players.
“But all in all, there was just a lot of great energy.”
Neither squad conceded to the other in the opening set as Lake Belton recorded the match’s first point on an error before the Lady Tigers responded, tying the set 1-1 on junior Mallory Bankhead’s kill.
It was one of a dozen ties in the first game en route to a 21-21 deadlock before Belton won four of the final five points, with senior Charlotte Kallina’s ace punctuating the run.
The back-and-forth trend ended there.
“We had 14 unforced errors in the first set, and that was a big conversation we had before the second set,” Ramsey said. “We had to clean up what we were doing and handle what happens on our side of the court.
“Before the second set, we decided it was a fresh start, a 0-0 ballgame and to control what we can. They relaxed and didn’t let the atmosphere overtake them.”
With junior Kaleice Cain serving, Lake Belton recorded the first six points of the second set and never trailed, inflating its cushion to 10 points at 20-10 then using a 5-1 run to tie the match at a set apiece.
The Lady Tigers tied the score 1-1 to start the next set but never went ahead as the Lady Broncos used a 16-6 outburst to take control on the way to claiming the third game. Belton earned its first lead since winning the opening set with four consecutive points for a 6-3 advantage in the fourth, but it did not last.
A 6-0 run propelled Lake Belton back into the lead and, after being tied at 11-all, the Lady Broncos used another 6-0 run to create a cushion the Lady Tigers could not deflate.
The victory moved Lake Belton (26-8, 5-1 District 22-5A) into a tie with Shoemaker for second place in the league standings heading into Friday’s match against first-place Ellison. Belton (9-27, 2-4) will look to rebound at Killeen on Friday.
“Ellison is big and quick,” Ramsey said. “They can get to a lot of balls and keep things moving, so we have to be able to do the same things. We can’t let a quicker offense bother us. We have to close our blocks and make sure everybody is where they are supposed to be.”
22-5A VOLLEYBALL
Ellison 6-0
Lake Belton 5-1
Shoemaker 5-1
Chaparral 4-2
Belton 2-4
Killeen 2-4
Waco 0-6
Waco University 0-6
Tuesday’s Games
- Ellison def. Chaparral 25-23, 25-10, 25-23
- Killeen def. Waco University
- Lake Belton def. Belton 21-25, 25-13, 25-13, 25-19
- Shoemaker def. Waco
