BELTON — The Belton Lady Tigers haven’t been a playoff team since 2016. It’s been much longer since they held a district championship.
But at at the halfway point of District 12-6A play, the Lady Tigers are in good position to do both, holding a share of the district lead thanks to a 57-48 win over the Bryan Lady Vikings at Tiger Gym on Friday and Temple’s win over Harker Heights.
“That’s what we’ve said from day one when I took this job: ‘We are going to hang a banner,’” Belton coach Eric Regier said. “And we have not shied away from that goal. That’s been our mantra: Hang a banner. Those seniors have bought into that. That’s’ the mentality, win one game at a time to get to the playoffs”
The Lady Tigers (11-12, 5-2) started off slowly Friday night, trailing the Lady Vikings (1-6 in District 12-6A) 11-9 after the first quarter.
In addition, the Lady Tigers had two posts who had to be benched with three fouls each just 10 seconds into the second quarter.
But Belton’s substitutes stepped up to the challenge, as the Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Vikings 20-5 in the quarter to take an impressive 29-16 lead into the half.
“We played sloppy the first quarter,” Regier said. “We let them get too many offensive rebounds, we had too many fouls and just weren’t sharp. Then the second quarter we played a little bit more to our potential and some girls were playing some minutes they weren’t used to playing.”
A 12-1 run by the Lady Vikings got them within five late in the third quarter, but 3-pointers in the final 1:16 by by Lillian Small and Trinity Espisita helped Belton take a 42-33 lead into the final frame.
It’s was 56-36 with two minutes to play, before Bryan went on a 12-1 run to make the final score a bit more respectable.
“Our girls are playing with a lot of confidence,” Regier said. “They believe they should win every game, Even this game they were disappointed as they were up 20 and let it slip back down to 10. That’s what I like about this group, they want to win the right way.”
The puts the Lady Tigers in a three-way tie for first with Harker Heights and Ellison. And while first place is nice at the halfway point, knowing it’s a three-way tie, with Killeen and Temple just a game back, it’s just a number for now and will be a battle to stay on top.
“It’s nice, but doesn’t mean anything until the end,” Regier said.
Anna Beamesderfer led the Lady Tigers with 15 points and McKenna Maddux added 11. Bryan was led by Ka’Landrea Gooden with 15 points and Zamia Turners with 14.
The Lady Tigers host Shoemaker on Tuesday, then have back-to-back road games at Harker Heights and Killeen.
“I told the girls I was proud of them for stepping up when they needed to tonight,” Reiger said. “After that slow start we shot the ball better and that helped us get out of some funks.”
DISTRICT 12-6A GIRLS
Belton 5-2
Ellison 5-2
Harker Heights 5-2
Temple 4-3
Copperas Cove 3-4
Killeen 3-4
Shoemaker 2-5
Bryan 1-6
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 57, Bryan 48
- Copperas Cove 48, Shoemaker 36
- Ellison 69, Killeen 26
- Temple 39, Harker Heights 37
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.